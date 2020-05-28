iPad deal drops Apple's cheapest tablet down to $279

I can say from personal experience that a tablet is one of the best gadgets to own during this coronavirus quarantine. The iPad is especially great because you can tap into its endless collection of App Store apps and games whenever you get bored. If you're struggling to stay entertained, then we have good news for you. The iPad, Apple's cheapest tablet, is now even more affordable thanks to a sale on Amazon.

For a limited time, you can buy the latest iPad (10.2 inches) for $279 at Amazon. It's not a huge discount but the $50 you save makes this one of the best iPad deals we've ever seen. Other retailers don't even have the tablet on sale, so I would jump on this deal soon.

Apple iPad 10.2" 2019 (32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

This 7th-generation iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. The base model offers 32GB of data storage and is currently $50 off at Amazon. View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2" 2019 (128GB): was $429 now $399 @ Best Buy

This iPad packs a 128GB storage capacity, which is ample room to store apps and photos. At $30 off, it's not the cheapest price we've ever seen, but then, iPads are rarely on sale to begin with. View Deal

The Apple iPad is one of the best tablets of 2020, and for good reason. It features a bright and colorfully crisp 10.2-inch Retina display, an A10 Fusion chip and Touch ID. Better yet, the tablet now supports the Apple Pencil and Apple's Smart keyboard cover, so it can double as a sketch pad or as an alternative to a laptop.

In our Apple iPad review, we praised the gorgeous display, long, 12-hour battery life and keyboard support. Don't let the age of Apple's A10 Fusion chip fool you, it still provides ample power for productivity and gaming.

In real-world tests, the iPad demonstrated acceptable speed while moving among a half dozen Safari tabs (including this review as a Google Doc), a 1080p YouTube video, and the Twitter app.

Apple deals come and go quickly, so don't wait too long because this tablet is bound to run out of stock soon.