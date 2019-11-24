Hurry! This cheap Black Friday MacBook Air deal won't last long

Heads up, Mac fans. The 2017 MacBook Air — the one with the good keyboard — just hit an all-time price low at Amazon.

Today only, Amazon has the Apple MacBook Air (2017) on sale for $679. That's $30 cheaper than it was on Amazon Prime Day and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen this month.

MacBook Air 13" (2017): was $999 now $679 @ Amazon

Need an affordable Mac that has a good keyboard? The 2017 MacBook Air may be a few years old, but it's still a solid machine with excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's now at an all-time price low. View Deal

Generally speaking, we don't typically recommend 2-year old laptops. However, the MacBook Air is still a solid laptop for basic tasks like sending emails, watching videos, or browsing the web. (We've been using the older 11-inch MacBook Air at home and Apple's machine still runs like new).

It sports a 13.3-inch, 1440 x 900 resolution display and a 5th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU. Yes, those are some dated specs, but they'll do just fine for people who want a laptop for simple tasks.

We reviewed the MacBook Air and praised it for its long 10+ hour battery life and comfortable (and reliable) keyboard. However, the screen doesn't hold up to today's standards, which is something to keep in mind if you stream lots of videos.

