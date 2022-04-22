Get over £20 off F1 22 in huge pre-order saving — Daily Deals

F1 22 has just been announced, but you can already get over £20 off a pre-order of what is set to be a legendary instalment into the franchise.

If you've read my recent Gran Turismo 7 coverage, you'll know I'm a big fan of racing sims. I absolutely loved F1 2021, and to see the important tweaks coming to F1 22 is incredibly encouraging: Adaptive AI, updated physics modelling for new aerodynamics, more true-to-life handling and reworked tyre degradation.

Pre-orders for digital-only versions through the big stores start at 60 quid, which makes these discounts even more impressive. Plus, you can pick up a Logitech C920 for only £50 and GRID is doing a 20% sale across its entire range of beautiful gadget frames.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

F1 22 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series): was up to £69, now from £42 @ The Game Collection

Refreshed, reworked and reinvigorated for an exciting new season of F1 action, F1 22 brings new driving physics, gorgeous new graphics and a truckload of new modes for hours and hours of fun.



GRID Studio Frames: 20% off with code EARTH2022

As I said in my feature about GRID, this studio turns the best retro gadgets into incredible wall art. Today, you can get 20% off their entire range of throwback game consoles, iPhones and more with the code EARTH2022.

Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam: was £89 now £50 @ Amazon

If you need an external webcam for your laptop, the Logitech C920 HD Pro is the one to buy. It delivers excellent 1080p/720p video quality and has a sturdy grip.



Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm/GPS & Cellular): was £509 now £299 @ Amazon

Reduced to clear, Amazon has taken £210 off the bigger Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS and Cellular — it's not actually cheaper than the smaller GPS model. Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S6 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring.

Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £999 @ Box.co.uk

A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which power a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro: was £179 now £109 @ Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro is one of the best PC gaming headsets thanks to its Certified Hi-Res Audio and Dedicated DAC and Amp. Not to mention that SteelSeries makes the most comfortable headsets around.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. You can get the PS5 version for the same price, but the PS4 option does come with a free next gen upgrade.

Apple iPad mini 6 (pink WiFi + Cellular): was £619 now £464 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking £155 off the Pink Apple iPad mini 6 today. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment. If pink isn't your thing, you can pick up a case to cover that back up for cheap.

