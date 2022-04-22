Get over £20 off F1 22 in huge pre-order saving — Daily Deals

By published

F1 22 is already being discounted

F1 22 Daily Deals
(Image credit: Future)

F1 22 has just been announced, but you can already get over £20 off a pre-order of what is set to be a legendary instalment into the franchise.

If you've read my recent Gran Turismo 7 coverage, you'll know I'm a big fan of racing sims. I absolutely loved F1 2021, and to see the important tweaks coming to F1 22 is incredibly encouraging: Adaptive AI, updated physics modelling for new aerodynamics, more true-to-life handling and reworked tyre degradation.

Pre-orders for digital-only versions through the big stores start at 60 quid, which makes these discounts even more impressive. Plus, you can pick up a Logitech C920 for only £50 and GRID is doing a 20% sale across its entire range of beautiful gadget frames.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

F1 22 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series): was up to £69, now from £42 @ The Game Collection

F1 22 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series): was up to £69, now from £42 @ The Game Collection
Refreshed, reworked and reinvigorated for an exciting new season of F1 action, F1 22 brings new driving physics, gorgeous new graphics and a truckload of new modes for hours and hours of fun.

View Deal
GRID Studio Frames: 20% off with code EARTH2022

GRID Studio Frames: 20% off with code EARTH2022
As I said in my feature about GRID, this studio turns the best retro gadgets into incredible wall art. Today, you can get 20% off their entire range of throwback game consoles, iPhones and more with the code EARTH2022.

View Deal
Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam: was £89 now £50 @ Amazon

Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam: was £89 now £50 @ Amazon
If you need an external webcam for your laptop, the Logitech C920 HD Pro is the one to buy. It delivers excellent 1080p/720p video quality and has a sturdy grip.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm/GPS &amp; Cellular): was £509 now £299 @ Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm/GPS & Cellular): was £509 now £299 @ Amazon
Reduced to clear, Amazon has taken £210 off the bigger Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS and Cellular — it's not actually cheaper than the smaller GPS model. Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S6 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring. 

View Deal
Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £999 @ Box.co.uk

Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £999 @ Box.co.uk
A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which power a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top. 

View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis Pro: was £179 now £109 @ Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Pro: was £179 now £109 @ Amazon
The SteelSeries Arctis Pro is one of the best PC gaming headsets thanks to its Certified Hi-Res Audio and Dedicated DAC and Amp. Not to mention that SteelSeries makes the most comfortable headsets around.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com
The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. You can get the PS5 version for the same price, but the PS4 option does come with a free next gen upgrade.

View Deal
Apple iPad mini 6 (pink WiFi + Cellular): was £619 now £464 @ Amazon

Apple iPad mini 6 (pink WiFi + Cellular): was £619 now £464 @ Amazon
Amazon is taking £155 off the Pink Apple iPad mini 6 today. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

If pink isn't your thing, you can pick up a case to cover that back up for cheap.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Smart Watches
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Graphics Card
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 669 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple Watch 6
(Blue)
Our Review
1
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS +...
Amazon
£509
View
Alienware X17 R1
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
2
Alienware X17 R1 Laptop -...
very.co.uk
View
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
(Grey)
Our Review
3
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16" AMD)...
Lenovo UK
View
Gigabyte AERO 17 HDR XC
Our Review
4
Gigabyte AERO 17 HDR...
Box
View
Razer Blade 14
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
5
Razer Blade 14 AMD Ryzen...
Laptops Direct
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA502IV
(1TB)
Our Review
6
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Ryzen 9...
Ebuyer
View
Asus TUF Dash F15
Our Review
7
ASUS TUF Dash F15 15.6"...
CCL Computers
View
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
8
Razer Blade 14...
Microsoft UK IE
View
Asus ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage Edition
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
9
ASUS ROG STRIX G15 Advantage...
Currys
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15
(1TB)
Our Review
10
ASUS ROG Zephyrus 15.6in R9...
argos.co.uk
View
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 