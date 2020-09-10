End of summer sale: $100 off Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best AMD Ryzen laptops you can get. And for a limited time, you can nab our favorite VR-ready gaming rig for under $1,000.

Best Buy currently has the 512GB model Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 on sale for $999.99. That's $100 off the laptop's $1,100 list price and one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

If you want double to storage and can afford to splurge, Best Buy also offers the 1TB ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,349 ($100 off).

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy thanks to its lightning-fast SSD and epic battery life. Best Buy has the base model on sale for $999.99. It packs a 14-inch 1080p display, a Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. It's the perfect laptop deal for students who want a school laptop that can double as a casual gaming rig.

Asus manufacturers some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the ROG Zephyrus G14 is tangible proof.

The base model Zephyrus G14 in this deal packs a 14-inch 1080p LCD, Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. That's enough oomph for casual players of the latest PC games as and day-to-day task handling.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we were impressed by its killer AMD and Nvidia performance and lightning-fast SSD. We especially appreciate the laptop's epic battery life, which lasted a record-breaking 11 hours and 32 minutes in our battery test. (By comparison, the average for mainstream gaming laptops is 4:26).

At 3.5 pounds and 12.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches, the Zephyrus G14 is lighter and slimmer than competitors like the Dell G7 15 (2019) (5.5 pounds, 14.4 x 10.8 x 0.8 inches) and the Asus ROG Strix Scar III (4.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.8 x 1.0 inches).

If long battery life, killer performance and powerful speakers are important to you, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a must — especially at this price.