Don't wait: The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is already $200 off for Black Friday

Black Friday has gifted us with some incredible laptop deals but we didn't expect to see the new 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale so soon after release.

And yet, Amazon is selling the new 16-inch MacBook Pro for $200 off as part of its Black Friday deals.

This silver 16-inch MacBook Pro model comes with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $2,199.

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019): was $2,399 now $2,199

With a larger display and a comfortable, more reliable keyboard, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the Apple laptop we've been wanting for years. Incredibly fast performance, long battery life and power speakers are just the icings on the cake. View Deal

This is a great deal considering the 16-inch MacBook Pro went on sale just a few weeks ago. It's especially great because this is the only MacBook with the scissor keyboard, which is more comfortable and (hopefully) more reliable than the Butterfly keyboard on Apple's other laptops.

In our 16-inch MacBook Pro review, we loved the laptop's blisteringly fast performance and powerful, six-speaker audio system. On top of that, the MacBook Pro lasted for nearly 11 hours on our battery test, outlasting most big-screen laptops.

Other highlights include studio-quality microphones and a dedicated Touch ID for logging into the system, using Apple Pay and downloading apps from the App Store.

