Best MacBook Black Friday deals: Save big on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and more

Apple MacBooks are among this month's best Black Friday deals. And as we countdown the days to the holiday shopping season kickoff, we expect to see even bigger discounts on Apple's stylish notebooks.

In fact, we predict the best MacBook Black Friday deals will be epic considering the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is already discounted. And when Black Friday is over, the best Cyber Monday deals to usher in a new wave of MacBook deals.

Naturally, the best MacBook Black Friday deals won't come from the Apple Store, but rather from Apple authorized resellers like Amazon and Best Buy. But what kind of prices can you expect and is it safe to take advantage of any deals you see now. Read on to find out.

Black Friday MacBook deals available now

Apple MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2.399 now $2,259

The new Editor's Choice 16-inch MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, 6-core Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU, and Touch Bar. Power user can buy it now from Amazon and save $140. View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (128GB) was $1,299 now $999.99 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 MacBook Pro packs some serious horsepower. It sports a new quad-core Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and Touch Bar support. Now at its lowest price ever, this notebook also offers a sharp display and solid battery life. Amazon is currently slashing $299 off its regular price. View Deal

MacBook Air (128GB): was $1,049 now $889 @ Rakuten

The 2019 MacBook Air delivers solid performance and long lasting battery. Buy it now while it's still in stock for $889 via coupon, "AVE151B" at Rakuten. This deal ends November 20. View Deal

MacBook Air 13"128GB (2019): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a stunning 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology. For a limited time, it's $100 off its normal retail price. View Deal

MacBook Pro 15" (512GB): was $2,799 now $2,349 @ Amazon

This 15-inch MacBook Pro packs a 15" Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Now at its lowest price ever, this notebook also offers a sharp display and solid battery life. Amazon currently has it on sale for $450 off its regular price. View Deal

Apple Magic Mouse 2: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The wireless and rechargeable Magic Mouse 2 eliminates the need for batteries. It works with MacBooks running Mac OS X El Capitan 10.11 and later. Snag one now for $10 off at Amazon. View Deal

MacBook Air Black Friday deals

The 2019 MacBook Air packs everything you could ever want in a stylish ultra-portable. In our MacBook Air 2019 review, we were impressed by its crisp, high-res screen, and strong audio quality.

The 2019 model sports True Tone technology, which adjusts the Air's screen based on ambient lighting. It's not a must-have feature, so we'd opt for the cheaper 2018 MacBook Air. Otherwise, both models pack a 13.3-inch Retina display, 1.6GHz dual-core Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

MacBook Pro Black Friday deals

If you want a Mac with more punch than the MacBook Air, you'll want a MacBook Pro. Apple's top-tier laptop comes with a 13-inch, 15-inch display or 16-inch display. These machines also offer more powerful Intel CPUs and in some cases, dedicated graphics cards.

The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops for video editing and the best MacBook Pro deals are usually found at Amazon and Best Buy. The former is currently taking $140 off the new MacBook Pro 16-inch. The latter has taken from $100 to $500 off Apple's MacBook Pro. If you're looking for the cheapest MacBook Pro possible, look for deals on the 13-inch model, which has hit $999 in the past.

