Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones fall to $279 in time for back-to-school season

Bose QuietComfort headphones and wireless earbuds are synonymous with top tier noise cancellation and quality sound. If you want to tune out the chaos around you while you're studying, working or just relaxing, listen up.

For a limited time, you can get Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones for $279 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally, these ear cans would set you back $329, so you're saving $50. This is the second lowest price we've ever seen these Bose headphones go for. Amazon also offers Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $199 (opens in new tab) ($80 off).

Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design, and up to 24 hours of battery life. As alternative, you can pick up Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $199 (opens in new tab) ($80 off).

Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones are among the best noise-cancelling headphones out there. These excellent noise blockers pack 45mm drivers, high-fidelity sound and up to 24 hours of battery life. Aware Mode lets you hear what's going on around you right through the headphones.

In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we rave about their fantastic audio, noise cancellation and comfortable fit. We gave the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars — backed by our Editor's Choice award.

By design, Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are nearly identical to the previous-gen QuietComfort 35 II model. They retain the same plastic, over-ear design with plush synthetic leather memory foam ear cushions. Our reviewer wore them for an entire workday with no discomfort.

During real-world testing, audio was clear and balanced as was call quality. In terms of noise-cancellation, the headphones did a great job at blocking ambient sound.

At 8.5 ounces and 7.3 x 3 x 6 inches dimensions-wise the Bose QC 45 weighs less than competing headphones. By comparison, the AirPods Pro Max (13.6 ounces, 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches) and Sony WH-1000XM4 (8.9 ounces, 9.9 x 3 x 7.3 inches) are heavier.

What we're saying here is that Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are a solid buy — especially at this price.