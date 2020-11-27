Bose 700 headphones return to $299 all-time low price for Black Friday

If you've been waiting for a price drop on the Bose 700 headphones, this Black Friday deal is for you. For a limited time, you can nab our favorite wireless headphones for an all-time low price.

Amazon currently has the Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones on sale for $379. Usually priced at $399, that's $80 off and one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you'll find. Best Buy offers the same deal .

Bose 700 Black Friday deal

Bose 700 headphones deliver stellar noise cancelling performance, which makes them great for music and video streaming, and phone calls.

These over-ear headphones feature intuitive touch controls and a powerful microphone system. In our Bose 700 review , we were floored by their detailed, accurate sound, and excellent noise cancelling function. We gave the Bose 700 a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award for their overall performance and sleek, low-profile design.

By design, Bose 700 sport a lightweight frame and cushiony, leatherette ear pads for optimal wearing comfort. At 9 ounces, they're lighter than the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (9.7 ounces) and heavier than the Bose QuietComfort 35 II (8.3 ounces).

When it comes to audio, the Bose 700s pump out detailed sound with crisp mids. They also work with the Bose companion app, available as a free download for iOS and Android devices. This dedicated app lets you adjust your noise-cancellation level and choose your favorite digital assistant (Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa).

The Bose 700 rarely go on sale which makes this Black Friday deal a must grab.

Black Friday is here and we’re seeing tons of fantastic deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to check our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.