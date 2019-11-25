Black Friday deal: Logitech mechanical keyboard on sale for 50% off

Black Friday deals are pumping through the internet like no tomorrow, and right now the Logitech Orion Spectrum G910 is $90 off. For just $89, you can get one of Logitech's slick, mechanical gaming keyboards.

Logitech Orion Spectrum G910: was $179, now $89 @ Best Buy

While we haven't tested the Logitech Orion Spectrum G910 mechanical gaming keyboard ourselves, Logitech has a good track record with mechanical keyboards and this is 50% off.View Deal

We didn't get a chance to review the Logitech Orion Spectrum G910, but Logitech generally has a pretty great record producing mechanical keyboards and this specific model has a 4.7-star rating after 1,471 user reviews. The Orion Spectrum G910 offers 9 programmable G-keys, customizable RGB lighting and dedicated media controls.

Apart from looking pretty cool, this keyboard also has 113 anti-ghosting keys, a large palm rest and propriety mechanical switches that you won't find on any other keyboard. On top of all of that, the Logitech Orion Spectrum G910 has a smartphone dock that lets you access in-game data on your phone via the integrated "arx control" app.

