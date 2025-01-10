The Best Gaming Mouse at CES 2025: HyperX PulseFire Saga and Saga Pro

Gaming has a big presence at CES, at least when it comes to hardware, accessories, and peripherals. While there are no world-exclusive game reveals on the cards as you'd find during PAX, GamesCom, or the late, great E3, the best of the best in gaming laptops, keyboards, and mice are all on show. HyperX's PulseFire Saga mouse was the one we singled out above its contemporaries for our Laptop Laurel awards.

Best gaming mouse of CES 2025: HyperX PulseFire Saga and Saga Pro

(Image credit: HyperX)

HyperX has taken a more practical approach to modular gaming mice with its wired PulseFire Saga and wireless Saga Pro. Instead of swappable side panels or weighted cylinders, both of its new mice come with a total of eight interchangeable, magnetic parts: two main clicker sets, two palm rests, and four thumb buttons. They’re easy to swap out, so it shouldn’t take much time to find the right combination of parts for your hand and grip style.

For a more tailored fit, HyperX also provides digital blueprints (links via printables.com) for each part so you can tweak the dimensions and 3D print your own in any color you want.

Our friends at Tom’s Hardware saw some neat examples: a bright red Saga Pro with a thumb rest; another in shimmering purple; and one with teal main clickers and a red, gridwall-style palm rest.

The mice come with a nice slate of hardware specs good enough for serious esports players. Both the 69-gram PulseFire Saga and 72-gram Saga Pro feature HyperX’s 26K optical sensor (26,000 max DPI) and optical mouse switches, plus a max speed of 650 IPS (inch per second) and up to 50Gs of acceleration before it loses the ability to track gestures.

The wired Saga features up to an 8,000Hz polling rate, while the wireless Saga Pro supports a 2.4GHz connection and maxes out 4,000Hz.

HyperX's PulseFire Saga and PulseFire Saga Pro gaming mice will be available to purchase from March 2025 for $79.99 and $119.99 respectively.

Swipe to scroll horizontally HyperX PulseFire Saga and Saga Pro: Specifications Material Plastic Compatibility PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5 Battery life Up to 90 hours at 1000Hz Size 120 x 67 x 40 mm Buttons 6 Mouse shape Modular, assymetrical, DPI Up to 26,000 Polling rate Up to 4000Hz Weight 72 grams