5 gaming accessories from CES 2025 I can't wait to try out

CES 2025 is wrapping up, but this year's new wave of gaming accessories is just getting off the ground.

A slew of exciting new tech products launched at CES, from Lenovo's latest handheld gaming PC to a unique gaming chair from Razer, along with dozens of new laptops.

While many intriguing products were unveiled, five in particular caught my attention. Whether you're looking for a new gaming keyboard, a customizable mouse, or the right fit for your next gaming chair, these five gaming accessories from CES 2025 are the ones to watch.

HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro modular gaming mouse

Arguably the most innovative peripheral announced at CES 2025 was the HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro. This is the most customizable gaming mouse I've ever seen. The case is modular so you can create up to 16 different combinations with various magnetic case pieces and buttons. This effectively allows the Pulsefire Saga Pro to be a one-size-fits-all gaming mouse you can customize for your specific needs, whether that's hand size or play style.

As someone with smaller hands, I know how challenging it can be to find a gaming mouse that fits just right. It's even more difficult for left-handed gamers. A modular design like the Pulsefire Saga Pro features could be the perfect solution for many gamers. It's a refreshing departure from mouse designs that default to the least common denominator: right-handed gamers with larger hands.

The Pulsefire Saga Pro is a wireless gaming mouse weighing in at 72 grams with a 4K max polling rate. There is also a wired version, the Pulsefire Saga, that weighs 69 grams and boasts an 8K polling rate. Both will launch in March 2025 for $119 and $79, respectively.

Keychron K2 HE mechanical keyboard

Hall effect keyboards are quickly gaining popularity, so I wasn't surprised to see Keychron bringing more HE models into its line-up at CES 2025.

Perhaps the most eye-catching of the bunch is the Keychron K2 HE. The Special Edition model looks especially stylish, featuring a matte black case with rosewood edges. It has the clean, minimalistic look Keychron is known for, but the wood accents are a nice, unique touch.

Keychron keyboards may not be made specifically for gaming, but with magnetic switches appearing in more and more mainstream keyboards, that line is getting blurrier every year.

The Keychron K2 HE could be a great fit for someone who wants a keyboard that can keep up with fast-paced games without looking like a stereotypical gaming keyboard (think cliché tech fonts and loads of RGB). Plus, as a Keychron keyboard, the K2 HE will probably feature better sound quality than most gaming keyboards.

Cherry XTRFY MX 8.3 TKL gaming keyboard

I know Cherry best for its mechanical keyboard switches, but it produces its own keyboards, as well, including the new Cherry XTRFY MX 8.3 TKL gaming keyboard. This sleek keyboard features a polished design with a uniquely rounded top edge. It also includes a knob and a mini display along with full RGB backlighting and a gasket structure. To top it all off, it also boasts an 8K polling rate.

With all that going for it, the XTRFY MX 8.3 TKL is hard to ignore. It will have plenty of competition, but if its specs are any hint, it could be a contender for our best gaming keyboards list.

MSI Strike 700 and Forge GK600 gaming keyboards

The MSI Strike 700 might just be the keyboard I'm most excited to try out this year. It features a more stylish design than I've seen from most other mainstream gaming brands, but with just enough of a cyberpunk edge to still look characteristically MSI. The blue, white, and indigo keycaps look great and appear to be XDA or MDA profile, both of which I'm a big fan of.

MSI seems to be embracing the enthusiast keyboard community with this one, too. The Strike 700 is fully hot-swappable and features a gasket mounted design with multiple sound-dampening layers.

The Strike 700 isn't the only new MSI keyboard taking cues from the enthusiast keyboard community. MSI also unveiled the Forge GK600 TKL at CES 2025 and it also looks fantastic. It's available in two colorways, "sky" blue and "violet" (which looks more like pink). Each features KTT HiFi linear switches, which are surprising to see on a gaming keyboard. Like the Strike 700, the Forge GK600 TKL is fully hot-swappable and gasket mounted.

I'm excited to see gaming keyboards branching out beyond basic matte-black designs, so I'll be keeping a close eye out for the launch of both of these new keyboards from MSI.

Razer Iskur V2 X gaming chair

One of my favorite gaming accessories I reviewed last year was the Noblechairs Epic Compact, which remains my favorite gaming chair. Much as I love the Epic Compact, as a vertically challenged gamer, I always have my eye out for new gaming chairs with low minimum seat heights. That's why I'm cautiously optimistic about testing out Razer's latest gaming chair, the Iskur V2 X.

The Iskur V2 X is a more budget-friendly sequel to the original Iskur V2, coming in at a modest $299. That's almost half the price of my Epic Compact and even less than the Razer Enki X, which is also a budget-oriented gaming chair.

The Iskur has a cleaner, more cushy design than the Enki, but there is one trait I hope Razer copied: the minimum seat height. The Enki X has the lowest minimum seat height of Razer's gaming chairs at just 400mm or 15.7 inches, which is below my ideal 16-inch minimum.

The Iskur V2 X is recommended for people at least 5'2" tall, but I still have hope it will have a low enough seat height for me to give it a test drive. I'd love to see the premium versions of gaming chairs like the Iskur V2 X feature more height-inclusive designs (and not just at the upper end), but lower seat heights on budget chairs are a good start.