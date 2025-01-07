Look out Steam Deck: Lenovo launches SteamOS-powered Legion Go S and Legion Glasses 2

The Steam Deck is no longer the only handheld gaming PC running SteamOS after Lenovo announced on Tuesday during CES 2025 that it's launching the Legion Go S.

The latest addition to Lenovo's handheld gaming PC family comes in two versions: Windows and SteamOS. Both sport an 8-inch WUXGA 120Hz display, up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, a 55.5Whr battery, and either an AMD Ryzen Z2 Go or AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor.

There are two colors to choose from, but they're tied to which operating system you prefer. The SteamOS version of the Legion Go S is "Nebula Violet" which is more like a slightly purple-hued black. The Windows 11 version is classic "Glacier White."

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo Legion Go S specs CPU AMD Ryzen Z2 Go or AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Graphics AMD Radeon 700M integrated graphics RAM up to 32GB Storage up to 1TB Battery 55.5Whr Display 8-inch WUXGA, 16:10, 120Hz Weight 1.61 pounds Operating system SteamOS or Windows 11 Ports 2x USB Type-A, MicroSD card, 3.5mm audio jack

The Legion Go S follows the original Legion Go from 2023, which we gave a well-earned Editor's Choice award. One of the only downsides to the original was the fact that it ran on Windows 11. So, the option for SteamOS on the Legion Go S might be the key to winning over gamers from the Steam Deck.

That's not the only potential advantage the Legion Go S has over its competitors in the handheld gaming PC market. You can also pair it with the new Lenovo Legion Glasses 2 to supercharge your display. By connecting these glasses to your Legion Go S, you can turn that tiny 8-inch display into a portable AR movie theater.

The updated version of the original Legion Glasses features a sleek aviator design, which is a big step up from the 2023 model. They also weigh less, at just 65 grams, feature a much higher max brightness at 800 nits, and boast a 126-inch Micro OLED display. That's a big step up from the built-in display on the Legion Go S.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The Windows 11 version of the Lenovo Legion Go S will be available this month starting at $729 (with more configurations to follow in May, starting at $599). The SteamOS version of the Legion Go S will arrive a bit later in the year in May starting at just $499. If you're looking to pair your Legion Go S with the Legion Glasses 2, those will launch in February 2025 starting at $399.

We'll be covering more of the latest news from CES 2025 all week, so stay tuned for more updates.