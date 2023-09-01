Lenovo's Legion Glasses put an 86-inch display in a tiny pair of eyewear

Lenovo’s making a serious play for gamers during IFA. First, you have the Legion Legion 9i, a powerhouse of a gaming laptop with integrated water cooling. Then you have the super-compelling Lenovo Legion Go, a chunky handheld that could take the nascent category by storm. And while both machines seem to have absolutely lovely displays, they could be bigger.

And instead of trying to jury-rigg something with a monitor or TV, Lenovo’s offering a smaller, sleeker solution –– it’s new Lenovo Legion Glasses. Available in October for $329, the glasses allow you to play your games on a bigger screen, just plug it into an open USB-C port and you’re ready to go. The glasses are platform agnostic, with compatibility for Windows , Android , macOS and iOS .

(Image credit: Future)

Taking design cues from last year’s ThinkVision Glasses T1, the Legion Glasses frames are made of black matte plastic with thick, sturdy hinges. The arms are decidedly slim despite hiding a pair of integrated speakers. The lenses are tinted in a cool smoky gray with a pair of nose pads to keep them securely and comfortably nestled on your nose. The eyewear will ship with several different sizes of nose pads to help achieve the best fit. And if you wear prescription glasses like me, Lenovo will include a lens holder that you can take to your optometrist for a proper fit.

(Image credit: Future)

They’re not the snazziest pair of glasses I’ve seen, but the Legion Glasses do have a pretty cool trick. Using micro OLED display technology, the glasses act as a high-res, virtual display hitting 1920 x 1080p per eye with a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s not the highest refresh rate, but it’s passable for gaming and multimedia purposes.

(Image credit: Future)

They’re a great peripheral for the Legion Go as some gamers might feel the desire to game on a bigger screen. I demoed the Glasses and was pleasantly surprised by the crisp detail and bold color as I explored the beautiful world of “Ori and the Will of the Wisps.” Overall, it’s a cool way to enhance your mobile gaming experience.