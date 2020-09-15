Best phone deals of September

Whether you're buying a new phone or switching carriers, there's a deal out there with your name on it. As next-gen phones like the iPhone 12 and Pixel 5 purportedly arriving soon, soon-to-be-previous-gen phones are seeing deep discounts.

For example, Verizon is running a BOGO phone deal that nets you a free iPhone 11. To qualify for this deal, you must activate a new line under a Verizon Unlimited plan. Your $1,000 cashback will show up as credits on your monthly billing statements over the course of 24 months.

Even better, you can switch to Verizon Unlimited and get a $150 Verizon gift card bonus.

Alternatively, if you're looking for an unlocked Galaxy phone deal, Amazon is your best bet. The retail giant currently has the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G on sale for $799 ($200 off), which is an all-time low price.

These are just a couple of examples of this week's top phone deals. From the Apple iPhone 11 to the OnePlus 8, here are the best phone deals you can get right now.

Best phone deals right now

Boasting an excellent camera, speedy performance, and a long-lasting battery, the iPhone 11 is one of the best phones to buy. Ongoing deals make it more affordable than ever whether you're buying it unlocked or leasing it under contract.

iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 11/Pro/Pro Max: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Offering up to $1,000 off the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max, Verizon has one of the best phone deals right now. Even better, switch to Verizon Unlimited and get a $150 Verizon gift card bonus. View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 w/ free Bose headphones:from $648 @ Visible

Visible, Verizon's prepaid wireless brand, has one of the best phone deals this month. From now until October 1, when you port your phone number to Visible and buy a new iPhone 11 models, iPhone XS or iPhone XR, you'll score a free pair of Bose SoundLink II headphones. View Deal

Apple iPhone 11/XR/XS: BOGO w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile's BOGO phone deal and is one of the best iPhone deals in town. Open a new line on a qualifying T-Mobile wireless plan and trade-in your old phone to get a free iPhone 11 (or up to a $700 credit toward an iPhone XR or XS). Eligible phones that fetch you the full credit include the Pixel 4, Galaxy Note 9, iPhone 8, and more. Older models like the iPhone 6, Pixel 3, and OnePlus 7 net you a $400 credit. View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

For a limited time, buy an iPhone 11 from AT&T and trade-in an eligible device to receive up to $1,000 in bill credits over the course of 30 months. To get this deal, you must port-in your current phone number over to AT&T and open a new line under AT&T's unlimited plan. Alternatively, you can get $400 in bill credits when you add a line without porting a number. View Deal

iPhone SE 2020: from $0/ mo. @ Best Buy

One of the best phone deals you can get right now is on the iPhone SE 2020. For a limited time, Best Buy offering it for as low as $0/month when you buy and activate it with a wireless carrier through Best Buy. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy phone deals

The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note Samsung flagship phones are among the best Android devices around. With big touchscreens of up to 6.7 inches in size and now a new foldable option, Galaxy phones are mini tablets that fit into your pocket.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

One of the best phone deals you can get right now takes $200 off Samsung's Galaxy Note 20. Packing a 6.7-inch AMOLED (2400x1080) display, Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, it's one of the best Android phones to buy. View Deal

Unlocked Samsung Note 20 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

If you can afford to splurge, the 6.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is also $200 off at Amazon. This handset packs a pro-level 108MP sensor camera with 50x zoom, a stunning 120Hz OLED and supports Xbox game streaming. Snag it now for an all-time low price. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2: up to $700 off @ Amazon

Amazon has one of the best Samsung Galaxy phone deals on the 7.6-inch/6.2-inch foldable Galaxy Fold Z2. For a limited time, when you trade-in your current phone and buy a Galaxy Z Fold2, you can get a $700 in Amazon credit.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: was $999 now $499 @ Samsung

One of the best phone deals right now takes 50% off the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20. For a limited time, Samsung will give you up to $500 off your Galaxy S20 when you trade-in a qualifying device. Alternatively, you can get up to $400 in trade-in credit on a cracked screen phone. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $200 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 5G at Amazon. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this model and one of the best phone deals available right now. View Deal

Galaxy S20: up to $250 off @ Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $250 off Galaxy S20 models when you activate the device with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. Prices and terms vary among each carrier, however, Verizon nets the biggest discount. View Deal

Galaxy S20 Plus Unlocked: was $1,199 now $729 @ B&H Photo

The S20 Plus packs a 6.7-inch OLED (3200 x 1440) LCD along with the same RAM and storage capacity as the S20. It also has new camera sensors that capture bright and colorful photos with a 3x lossless zoom that beats the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It's currently $470 off. View Deal

Pixel phone deals

Google Pixel 4 Unlocked: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon

The upcoming Pixel 5 is the heir of the Google flagship throne, which translates to discounts on the Pixel 4. For a limited time, you save $250 on the Pixel 4 at Amazon. View Deal

Pixel 4 (Verizon): $300 off @ Best Buy

If you plan on leasing the Pixel 4 with a carrier, Best Buy has one of the best phone deals in town. For a limited time, when you buy the Pixel 4 at Best Buy, you can lease it for $20.83/mo. for 24-months via Verizon Device Payments. That's $300 in savings over the 2-year contract's regular price of $33.34/mo. View Deal

Pixel 4/XL: $300 off @ Xfinity mobile

Wireless carrier Xfinity mobile is taking $300 off the Pixel 4. For a limited time, you'll pay $20.83/ mo. instead of its regular $33.33/mo. pricing. You must port your number over to Xfinity mobile to get this deal. View Deal

OnePlus 8 phone deals

The OnePlus 8 delivers performance comparable to today's best Android phones. Price-wise, they fall on the more modest end of the spectrum and this month's phone deals make them even more affordable.

OnePlus 8 5G: 50% off w/ new line @ T-Mobile

The OnePlus 8 delivers solid performance, long battery life and 5G at an attractive price. T-Mobile currently has a phone deal that nets you 50% off a second One Plus 8 5G when you add a line. The cashback will appear as credits on your monthly payment plan over the course of 24-months.

View Deal