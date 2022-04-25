AirPods Pro fall to all-time lowest ever price — £70 off! Daily Deals

The AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging are now available for their lowest ever price. Yep, Laptops Direct has done it again and dropped them to just £169!

That's a giant one-finger salute to the big boys like Amazon, who are currently selling them at £189. Trust me when I say Laptops has them for the cheapest price around.

Plus, almost as if they waited for us to drop our Poco X4 Pro 5G review, Poco has knocked £100 off this awesome budget phone!

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £169 @ Laptops Direct

Apple's latest AirPods Pro are officially at their lowest ever price right now. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Poco X4 Pro 5G: was £259 now £159 @ Poco with code POCO30

We literally just gave the Poco X4 Pro 5G an Editor's Choice award in our review — calling it a great budget photo and applauding it's great 108MP camera. And now, it's just over 150 quid. This is crazy good value for money for a premium-designed blower!

F1 22 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series): was up to £69, now from £42 @ The Game Collection

Refreshed, reworked and reinvigorated for an exciting new season of F1 action, F1 22 brings new driving physics, gorgeous new graphics and a truckload of new modes for hours and hours of fun.



Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm/GPS & Cellular): was £509 now £299 @ Amazon

Reduced to clear, Amazon has taken £210 off the bigger Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS and Cellular — it's not actually cheaper than the smaller GPS model. Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S6 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. You can get the PS5 version for the same price, but the PS4 option does come with a free next gen upgrade.

Apple iPad mini 6 (pink WiFi + Cellular): was £619 now £464 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking £155 off the Pink Apple iPad mini 6 today. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment. If pink isn't your thing, you can pick up a case to cover that back up for cheap.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.