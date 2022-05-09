AirPods Pro drop to all-time low price of JUST £160 — Daily deals

By published

This is the best AirPods Pro deal we've ever seen.

We love seeing AirPods Pro for cheap, but not even we expected them to be this cheap. Grab yourself a pair for just £160 right now!

Thanks to the classic trick of using an EU country's Amazon store (Germany, to be specific), you can snag a pair of Apple's awesome premium earbuds for this all-time low price.

But that's not all! With a £400 discount, this RTX 3070 gaming laptop has dropped to under a grand and you can pick up a great Lenovo convertible Chromebook for just £135.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £160 @ Amazon Germany

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £160 @ Amazon Germany
Apple's latest AirPods Pro are officially at their lowest ever price right now. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

View Deal
Lenovo Chromebook 300E: was £249 now £134 @ Laptop Outlet with code MAY20

Lenovo Chromebook 300E: was £249 now £134 @ Laptop Outlet with code MAY20
Save £115 on this convertible Lenovo Chromebook at Laptop Outlet. This laptop has an 11-inch (1366 x 468) touchscreen display, AMD 3000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and Radeon R5 graphics. There's a 128GB SSD on board for plenty of storage and ike all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks. 

View Deal
Lenovo Chromebook 300E: was £249 now £134 @ Laptop Outlet with code MAY20

Lenovo Chromebook 300E: was £249 now £134 @ Laptop Outlet with code MAY20
Save £115 on this convertible Lenovo Chromebook at Laptop Outlet. This laptop has an 11-inch (1366 x 468) touchscreen display, AMD 3000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and Radeon R5 graphics. There's a 128GB SSD on board for plenty of storage and like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks. 

View Deal
Nintendo Switch Sports: was £39 now £32 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch Sports: was £39 now £32 @ Amazon
Nintendo heads back to the success of Wii Sports and brings these mini games back for a new generation. Get ready for a tonne of fun at a dirt cheap price!

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £34 @ Monster Shop

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £34 @ Monster Shop
The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. 

View Deal
Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was £2,399 now £2,055 @ Amazon

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was £2,399 now £2,055 @ Amazon
Apple is slashing £344 off the 1TB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users. 

View Deal
Logitech StreamCam: was £139, now £62 @ Amazon

Logitech StreamCam: was £139, now £62 @ Amazon
The Logitech StreamCam is one of the best webcams on the market and its now 55% off at Amazon, the lowest price we've ever seen it. With a contemporary design and high quality video, this webcam is ideal for streaming and video conferencing, perfect for the new modern way of working. It's available in black at this price, or in white for an extra £5.

View Deal
SanDisk Portable SSD (2TB): was £279 now £174 @ Amazon

SanDisk Portable SSD (2TB): was £279 now £174 @ Amazon
The SanDisk 500GB Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 520MB/s.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 