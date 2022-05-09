AirPods Pro drop to all-time low price of JUST £160 — Daily deals

We love seeing AirPods Pro for cheap, but not even we expected them to be this cheap. Grab yourself a pair for just £160 right now!

Thanks to the classic trick of using an EU country's Amazon store (Germany, to be specific), you can snag a pair of Apple's awesome premium earbuds for this all-time low price.

But that's not all! With a £400 discount, this RTX 3070 gaming laptop has dropped to under a grand and you can pick up a great Lenovo convertible Chromebook for just £135.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £160 @ Amazon Germany

Apple's latest AirPods Pro are officially at their lowest ever price right now. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Lenovo Chromebook 300E: was £249 now £134 @ Laptop Outlet with code MAY20

Save £115 on this convertible Lenovo Chromebook at Laptop Outlet. This laptop has an 11-inch (1366 x 468) touchscreen display, AMD 3000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and Radeon R5 graphics. There's a 128GB SSD on board for plenty of storage and ike all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

Nintendo Switch Sports: was £39 now £32 @ Amazon

Nintendo heads back to the success of Wii Sports and brings these mini games back for a new generation. Get ready for a tonne of fun at a dirt cheap price!

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £34 @ Monster Shop

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was £2,399 now £2,055 @ Amazon

Apple is slashing £344 off the 1TB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Logitech StreamCam: was £139, now £62 @ Amazon

The Logitech StreamCam is one of the best webcams on the market and its now 55% off at Amazon, the lowest price we've ever seen it. With a contemporary design and high quality video, this webcam is ideal for streaming and video conferencing, perfect for the new modern way of working. It's available in black at this price, or in white for an extra £5.

SanDisk Portable SSD (2TB): was £279 now £174 @ Amazon

The SanDisk 500GB Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 520MB/s.

