Best Buy just broke Cyber Monday with this crazy $799 HP Spectre Folio deal

One of the most beautiful (and practical) laptops ever made is now $600 off for Cyber Monday.

The Spectre Folio — HP's acclaimed leather-wrapped laptop — costs just $799 at Best Buy, after a huge $600 discount.

Originally $1,399, this premium laptop packs an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8 GB RAM and a 256 GB SSD.

HP Spectre Folio (Core i7): was $1,399, now $799 @ Best Buy

The Spectre Folio is unlike any other laptop. Not only does it have a leather-wrapped chassis, but the unique hinge lets you use it as a tablet, or in studio mode. We gave the Folio a glowing review.View Deal

In our Spectre Folio review, we marveled at the laptop's genuine leather-bonded chassis, and the unique hinge that transforms the laptop into a tablet. While it doesn't have the fastest performance, the Spectre Folio lasts for more than 10 hours on a charge.

We also love the Spectre Folio's keyboard, and that the laptop comes bundled with a Digital Pen. That makes it great for artists, or students who like to write notes by hand.

