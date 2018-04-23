Next Big Windows 10 Update Gets a New Name

Microsoft has been suspiciously silent about the official name for its big feature update to Windows 10, codenamed Redstone 4, but the latest proof points to the moniker simply being "April Update."

Previously, a video had pointed to it being "April 2018 update," while previous marketing materials and system code pointed to "Spring Creators Update." But Neowin and WindowsLatest installed a preview build and found the April Update name on a Microsoft Edge landing page.

But Paul Thurrott, who installed the same build, found a more generic splash page welcoming him to the best version of Windows. It's possible that Microsoft has yet to decide on a final name, and is waiting to see if it actually launches in April (it's running out of time).

An update with a month name would bring Windows in line with Xbox, which follows the same style.

The new update will feature more Fluent Design, tabbed applications, Timeline and easier file sharing between devices. The initial update was delayed following a blocking bug that caused some Windows Insiders to face the Blue Screen of Death, but is now back in test rings.

Windows 10 Basics