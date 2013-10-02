Much like the search bar at the bottom of the Start Menu in Windows 10, Spotlight in OS X can be used to quickly find files and applications. Spotlight can also find relevant Web pages based on your Internet history, dictionary definitions for words, and Web search results. You can even preview items just by hovering your cursor over them. Here's how to use the Spotlight feature.

How to Use Spotlight to Find Files in OS X

1. Click on the magnifying glass in the top right corner of the screen. Alternatively, use the Command-Space bar keyboard shortcut to open the Spotlight search field.

2. Type in the name of the file you're looking for. Spotlight also includes results that include your search terms in their contents. Click a result to show a preview, such as a photo or description.

3. Double-click on a result to open. Command-click to reveal its location in Finder.

You've found your file with Spotlight.

Edit Spotlight preferences

1. Click the Apple icon in the menu bar.

2. Select System Preferences.

3. Click Spotlight Preferences

4. Uncheck the kinds of files you don't want to see in Spotlight. Click Privacy for the option to stop Spotlight from searching specific directories.

Now Spotlight will find the files you're looking for on your Mac.

