T-Mobile Adds SpringBoard, Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 to Tablet Lineup

Heading into this week's CTIA Fall 2011 trade show, T-Mobile just dropped the news that it will be bringing two new Android tablets to its stable of devices, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 and the T-Mobile SpringBoard. The carrier was one of the first to sell the original Galaxy Tab so it's not completely surprising that Samsung's flagship tablet, the Tab 10.1 is joining the fold. The T-Mobile SpringBoard, made by Chinese firm Huawei, is the first slate by the company to hit a national network.

A 4G tablet, the T-Mobile SpringBoard runs a 1.2-GHz dual-core CPU, a 7-inch display, and Netflix streaming movies. Cameras include a 5MP rear and 1.3MP front-facing capture device. There's No word yet on what version of Android the SpringBoard will have or its exact pricing.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 will also operate on T-Mobile's HSPA+ 4G network, no doubt run Android Honeycomb as does its WiFi only and Verizon-branded siblings. The price of this Tab 10.1 hasn't been confirmed either but the device is powered by a 1-GHz Nvidia Tegra 2 processor, and features a 3-MP main camera and 2-MP front for video chat.

T-Mobile plans on shipping both SpringBoard and Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablets in time for the holidays. Check back for news on pricing and in-depth reviews.