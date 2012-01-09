Samsung Officially Announces Galaxy Tab 7.7 Tablet with 4G LTE for US

LAS VEGAS — At Samsung's press conference at CES 2012, the company announced that the Galaxy Tab 7.7 would soon be coming to our shores, offered through Verizon Wireless (which means it'll get full LTE connectivity). We first caught wind of the tablet last fall at the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, but at the time there were no plans to bring it over to the US. Now, that's changed.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 is the newest member to join the family of slates from the Korean company, and the first tablet to flaunt a Super AMOLED Plus display at a 1280x800 pixel resolution. This high-res display boasts a wonderful bright screen and vivid colors. Hiding beneath the Tab 7.7 is a 1.4GHz dual-core CPU, whose exact manufacturer is unknown. A 7.9mm thick frame borders this miniature foreign beauty. Although it operates on Android 3.2 Honeycomb, you won't find stock Android here—Samsung's kept its usual TouchWiz interface on the tablet.

Expect the Galaxy Tab 7.7 to become available from Verizon Wireless in the next few weeks. There is no announced price as of yet, but we'll let you know that detail as soon as we find out. You can check out the information on Samsung's new slate from Verizon Wireless' dedicated tablets page here.