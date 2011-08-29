Samsung Gearing Up for Galaxy S II and Galaxy Tab 8.9 Launch

We expect Samsung to announce US availability of its Galaxy S II Android superphone in a press conference which has been pushed back to August 30th in New York . New reports now suggest the company could also unveil its Galaxy Tab 8.9 tablet device either at this event or globally at IFA 2011 in Germany.

American Android fans have eagerly awaited the Galaxy S II for some time, since the powerful handset packs the might of a dual-core processor and a lovely 4.3-inch super AMOLED display, all in an ultra-slim design. We reviewed the unlocked European model and loved it, but not the phone's high $799 price. With the device about to be offered and subsidized by major US carriers, the cost of entry will become more manageable.

So where will the Samsung Galaxy S II land? We've already heard rumors that AT&T will scoop it up, but gadget blog PocketNow reports T-Mobile and Sprint will also hawk the handset. In fact Sprint may rename the phone the Samsung Epic 4G Touch. In another twist, we're eyeing the IFA 2011 show in Berlin where the Galaxy S II may receive the gift of LTE 4G.

According to tech blog Engadget, Samsung could unveil an LTE version of the Galaxy Tab 8.9 tablet in Germany as well. We rated the Galaxy Tab 10.1 for Verizon highly, a larger-screened tablet that definitely boasts access to Verizon's speedy 4G LTE data network. If the Galaxy Tab 8.9 makes an appearance at Sammy's conference in New York,we'd be overjoyed since the tablet's smaller 8.9-inch screen seems very portable and more practical for everyday use. All will be revealed shortly. Stay tuned as we cover events both in Berlin and New York.

via PocketNow, Engadget