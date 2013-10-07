Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 7.0 Coming To Sprint Oct. 11

Fans of Samsung's device-for-every-size Galaxy line will be happy to know that an LTE version of the 7-inch Galaxy Tab 3 7.0 is coming to Sprint for an introductory price of $49.99 with a new line or eligible upgrade and two-year service agreement. Starting Oct 11, you can get the Tab 3 7.0 starting with a plan that starts as low as $5 a month for 25MB of data ($169 over two years) or a more-realistic $15 a month for 2GB of data, which will cost $410 over two years with the down payment. This budget tablet looks like an enlarged Galaxy S4, and will be available in two colors - White and Midnight Black (available for holiday season).

Packing 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB onboard memory, the 10.9-ounce slate will run Android 4.2 Jelly Bean on a 1.7 GHz dual-core Qualcomm processor. It comes with a 3-MP rear camera, 1.3-MP front camera and Samsung WatchON so it can be used as a remote control with any IR-capable TV or set-top box. While the device is touted as being a great entertainment and productivity tablet, its relatively low 1024 x 600 display pales in comparison to competing devices like the Kindle Fire HDX or the Nexus 7 (2013), both of wihch sport 1920 x 1200 displays.

The tablet also comes preloaded with productivity software like Polaris Office and Samsung for Enterprise (SAFE) to make it convenient for business users on the go. The Galaxy line of tablets also includes an 8-inch Tab, a 10-inch Tab and pen-enabled Note 3 (5-inch) and Note 10.1 (10-inch), so you are truly spoiled for choice if you're in the market for a Galaxy tablet. The Tab 3 7.0 can also be purchased on Sprint's One Up early upgrade plan, so you don't have to worry about committing to the tablet for two whole years.