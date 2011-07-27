Samsung Galaxy S II Slider for AT&T Breaks Cover

The Galaxy S II is one of the hottest smartphones of the summer, and it looks like the AT&T version will be packing a slide-out keyboard. According to BGR, the device has a model number of SGH-I927 and is relatively slim despite featuring a full QWERTY. That's not a big surprise to us, since the keyboard-equipped Samsung Epic 4G for Sprint last summer was also pretty compact. Apparently, the textured back cover is a bit of a turn-off, but Android fans will likely be enamored with the specs.

Like the unlocked version of the Galaxy S II we reviewed, the AT&T version will sport a very fast dual-core processor, a dazzling Super AMOLED Plus display, and a sharp 8-MP camera. We're assuming this Gingerbread handset will have HSPA+ data instead of LTE for AT&T, but we hope we're wrong. Samsung says that it has already sold 5 million Galaxy S II devices in just 85 days, and from the look of things that winning streak will continue. Stay tuned for a full review whenever this handset becomes official.

via BGR