Samsung Galaxy Q with Bendable Display Could Debut at MWC 2013

Chasing a storm of speculated announcements, Samsung, the current number two player in U.S. smartphones sold, could release an even bigger product at this month’s Mobile World Congress tech show: a long-rumored device with a foldable, flexible display.

Mobilegeeks.de, a German-language tech site, has heard new whispers that the Samsung Galaxy Q could contain two 3-inch displays, making it a 6-inch dual-screen device. The site has even determined the upcoming gadget’s full product name, the Galaxy Q GT-B9150.

Digging deeper, Mobilegeeks.de theorizes that the display could be a foldable Super AMOLED HD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. A bendable display from Samsung has been in the web’s rumor winds since a device (pictured above) was first displayed years ago. More recent speculation has included talks of the potential device packing 1.7 GHz Exynos 5250 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, an 8-MP rear camera, a 2-MP front cam, and a 3500 mAh battery -- all while running Android Jelly Bean 4.2.1.

Between the rumors of an update to the company’s flagship Samsung Galaxy S line, a new 8-inch Galaxy Note tablet with a stylus and S Pen apps, and now the dual-screen Q, Samsung could be shaping up to make a big splash at MWC this year. That is, if the wisps of speculation materialize into an actual product.

