Samsung Debuts Galaxy Nexus, First Android Ice Cream Sandwich Phone

After months of speculation, Samsung and Google finally unveiled the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Nexus, the first smartphone to run Google's Android Ice Cream Sandwich operating system, during a joint press conference in Hong Kong. The phone features some impressive hardware, sporting a 4.65-inch HD display (1280 x 720p), 4G LTE data support, a 1.2-GHz processor, and a hyperskin backing that makes the rounded device easy to grip. But its the new Ice Cream Sandwich software that truly makes this superphone stand out.

Also known as Android 4.0, Ice Cream Sandwich features a redesigned interface that ditches hardware buttons for software navigation buttons. A demonstration showed a much more refined looking operating system, including a new notifications tray that is reachable when the screen is locked. Android's new Face Unlock allows users to unlock their phone via their front-facing camera using facial recognition software.

Ice Cream Sandwich also features a new People app that lets users search through their contacts, view their photos, and check their latest status updates from Google+ and other social networks. Google's new Android Beam feature will let users "beam" photos, web pages, and apps, among other files directly to another Android NFC-enabled device by simply touching the phones together.

Check out the full specs below of the Galaxy Nexus below and stay tuned for our full review.