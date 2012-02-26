Samsung Announces Galaxy Tab 2 in 7 and 10.1-inch Flavors Ahead of Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress doesn't officially kick off until tomorrow, but Samsung is already bringing out the big guns. The company today announced the follow up to its successful Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 and the 7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets, the aptly named Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0.

Weighing in at 1.3 pounds, a hair heavier than its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 is powered by a 1-Ghz dual-core processor and packs 1GB of RAM. The Tab comes with either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot offers support for up to 32GB of external storage space.

Samsung says the tablet will also run on Google's Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, with Samsung's latest TouchWiz overlay. Up front the Tab 2 10.1 features a VGA camera for video chat. Around back is a more powerful 3-megapixel camera. The Tab 2 10.1's main attraction, its display, is of the WXGA variety and offers a resolution of 1280 x 800.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 will be available in Wi-Fi and HSPA+ models. But don't despair, the original Galaxy Tab 10.1 also launched with HSPA+ connectivity, but was eventually released with 4G LTE connectivity through Verizon.

Samsung also highlighted its previously announced Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.o. That tablet measures 7.6 x 4.8 x 0.4 and weighs in at 12.1 ounces, making it a bit bulkier but lighter than its predecessor, the original Galaxy Tab (13.5 ounces and 7.5 x 4.7 x 0.5 inches). The Tab 2 7.0 also rocks the same 1-Ghz dual-core processor processor as the 10.1, up from a single-core processor 1-Ghz processor, meaning it should pack a lot more firepower than its older sibling. Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich will also come loaded on the tablet. Like the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1, the Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 will also be available in both Wi-Fi only and HSPA+ versions.

Stay tuned for our hands-on of both tablets from the show floor here at MWC 2012.