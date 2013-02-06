Rumor: Samsung Galaxy S IV will be Announced March 15, Available in May

Looks like your shiny new Galaxy S III is about to become outdated. SamMobile is reporting from a source that the newest iteration in the Galaxy S line of Android phones, the Samsung Galaxy S IV will be officially announced at a March 15th event. The site's source goes on to say that it'll be available in the first two weeks of April in Eastern Europe, then all of Europe and Asia by the end of April. The U.S., Australia, and Africa will finally see the Galaxy S IV around May or June.

There's been a whole lot of speculation around the specs of Samsung's new flagship phone, which is rumored to have a 2-GHz quad-core processor, a 4.9-inch 1920 x 1080p display, a 13-megapixel camera, and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean. If this rumor is accurate and the phone won't be released till May in the U.S., we almost wish that Samsung would wait a little longer and release the Galaxy S IV with Android 5.0, which is expected to be released in May at Google's I/O developer conference. Still, a new Galaxy S phone is likely to be a hot seller for Samsung even if it's not running the absolute newest version of Android.

via SamMobile