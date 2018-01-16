Apple's Crazy-Fast 2018 iPad Pros Are All On Sale

The 2018 iPad Pro sports a ton of new features including an ultra-thin bezel and Apple's ridiculously fast A12X processor. It's not a cheap tablet, but for a limited time Amazon is making it a little less expensive.

The online retailer has the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (64GB) tablet on sale for $729. Normally priced at $799, this deal saves you $70 and it's the best deal we've seen on Apple's new tablet to date. (It was $759 back in December). Need more storage? Amazon also has the iPad Pro 11-inch (256GB) tablet on sale for $869 ($80 off). (Again, this beats December's sale which offered the 256GB model for $899).

This time around, the 12-inch iPad Pro is also on sale. The deals include:

The A12X Bionic processor inside this iPad is the fastest chip we've tested in a mobile device capable of beating even some Core i7-based laptops in our tests. With a stunning 11-inch Retina multi-touch display, long battery life, and enhanced Apple Pencil 2 functionality (sold separately), the 2018 iPad Pro is simply the best tablet for power users.

This iPad sale no expiration date, so we suggest you act fast.