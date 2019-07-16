Prime Day Deal: iPad Pro 12.9-inch for Just $800

Editor's Note: This deal appears to be gone, but we recommend checking back as many Prime Day deals have come back in stock.

Apple's most feature-packed iPad is currently on sale for a major discount for Amazon Prime Day.

The iPad Pro is a stellar tablet that can replace your laptop for many productivity tasks. An edge to edge Liquid Retina display produces true-to-life color that is easy on the eyes. Discrete yet powerful, the A12X Bionic Chip makes this iPad one of the strongest Apple products available. Multitasking is effortless and the device performs faster than most PC laptops.

Outfitted with a fast and reliable USB-C connection, the iPad plays nice with other displays and cameras. A 12 MP back camera and TrueDepth front camera take spectacular photos and video. 10 hours of battery life is just the icing on the cake to one of the most revolutionary devices since the original iPad. This iPad scored 4.5 out 5 stars and an Editor's Choice award in our full review, thanks to its blazing speed, sleek design and rich Retina screen.