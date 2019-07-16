Prime Day Cuts MacBook Air to $699 (Updated)

Apple just killed the MacBook Air I recommended for my mom, but Prime Day 2019 brought it back. Oh, and it's at a crazy low price: $699, for savings of $300. This deal is now 100 percent claimed (in less than an hour!), but there is a waitlist that can give you a shot to get it.

This laptop may be from 2017, but Apple devotees love it for its reliable keyboard and MagSafe 2 connector, which means your laptop doesn't fall to the ground if its power cord is pulled on by a running child or pet. It features an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

As I said above, this MacBook Air is the one I just recently helped my mom purchase. While the 2019 MacBook Air has USB-C ports, it doesn't have the traditional USB-A ports that she needs for her accessories, and she had no interest in buying a hub to carry everywhere.