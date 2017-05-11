Microsoft Fluent Design System Will Change the Look of Windows 10

SEATTLE -- Microsoft's new design language for Windows 10 is officially called the Microsoft Fluent Design System. The new aesthetic, formerly known as Project Neon, is meant to help developers tackle the challenge of programming for a diverse set of platforms, including PCs, phones and headsets like HoloLens.

Microsoft is making it clear that you won't see a big change all it once. Describing it as a "journey" a spokesperson said that we'll slowly see elements of the new design over several Windows Insider builds. In fact, some elements were hidden in the original Creators Update, they said, but without a name..

Microsoft's Joe Belfiore highlighted light, depth, motion, material and scale as the new aspects of Windows 10 that can be used to show character and focus that will make apps easier to use across platforms. The company is also focusing on pen input, making it possible to navigate all of Windows 10 with a stylus. Belfiore showed new copy and paste features in Microsoft Word while also striking through lines to delete them.

MORE: How to Uninstall Programs in Windows 10

One spokesperson told the press that you could look at the Fluent Design System as a evolution of Metro from Windows 8, but was careful to draw comparisons specifically to aesthetics rather than functionality.

A brief first look at the new design came in February during a live stream for developers, but only showed a single Windows 10 app on the desktop.

Windows 10 Basics