Here's Your First Look at Windows 10 Neon

During its Windows 10 Developer Day livestream yesterday, Microsoft showed off the first concept image for Neon, its new design language for Windows 10.

The image originally had overlays on top of it, but Twitter user Tom Hounsell managed to isolate the screenshot and make it easier to view.

Because it's a concept, it's unlikely that this is anything near final and is very likely to change. The image shows a white task bar with black icons and a minimalist system tray with only the date and time (I wonder where the icons are hiding?). The Groove app has new playback controls and there's no top border to the program.

MORE: How to Use Windows 10

We're expecting to see the Neon redesign later this year. If this is any indication, it won't be a major change, but a series of minor updates to make Windows 10's interface a bit more modern.

Windows 10 Basics