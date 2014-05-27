LG G3: Top 5 Features

The LG G3 raises the bar in two key ways. This is the first smartphone to pack a quad HD screen, promising image quality that's "better than real." The handset also incorporates a laser autofocus camera, which should help you lock on your subject a lot faster than competing devices. Other highlights include proactive recommendations (such as alerting you to take an umbrella) and a powerful 1-watt speaker. But that's just scratching the surface of this sexy G3 can do. Here's our list of top features.

Laser Focus Camera

Thanks to a new Laser Auto Focus feature, the LG G3's 13-MP OIS+ camera lets you capture shots at a fast clip without blur. The phone shoots a laser beam to measure the distance between the subject and the camera. Plus, the G3 lets you shoot just by touching the area of the screen where you want to focus. On the gimmicky side, the G3 enables users to capture selfies just by clenching your fist in front of the 2.1-MP front camera.

More: Smartphone Interactive Buying Guide

Quad HD Display

A first for smartphones, the LG G3 boasts a 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) display with 538ppi. That's almost two times higher resolution than a Full HD display, found on the HTC One M8 and Samsung Galaxy S5. The result, according to LG, is a new standard for image quality. It also helps that the phone sports very narrow bezels, allowing users to focus more on the content. However, we don't know of any apps that can take advantage of such a high resolution.

More: iPhone 6 Rumors: Inside Apple’s Next Big Thing

Bigger Battery, More Endurance

The G3 packs a big 3,000 mAH battery to help compensate for the very sharp display. But LG didn't stop there. The company incorporated adaptive frame rate technology for video content, adaptive clocking through CPU optimization and adaptive timing control to optimize battery life consumption via the display. Overall, LG promises 20 percent more efficiency versus the G2.

More: 10 Smartphones with the Longest Battery Life

New Metal Design with Slim Bezels

The G3 sports a curved metallic chassis that gives the phone a more premium feel than the plastic Galaxy S5. LG says the phone will be available in five colors, including black, white, gold, violet and red, though it's not clear what options carriers will offers.

We're particularly impressed by the very thin side bezels, which should make LG's 5.5-inch phablet as easy to use with one hand as a 5-inch device. We're still not fans of the Rear Key design, which puts the power and volume buttons on the back, but they've been redesigned to make them easier to find and use.

More: Best Android Anti-Virus Software 2014

Smart Notice

LG attempted to simplify the interface and user experience on the G3 by opting for a flat design language, but everyone is doing that. The new Smart Notice feature tries to one-up Google Now by providing suggestions based on location, behavior and phone usage patterns. For instance, the G3 can remind you of missed calls you dismissed or to delete unused apps. The handset might also give you recommendations, such as“You may want to take an umbrella today since it will rain this evening.” Other software highlights include a Smart Keyboard that you can easily resize, allowing users to customize the typing experience.

More: 25 Best Android Apps