LG G Pad II 10.1's Big Battery Should Dominate

BERLIN - The flagging tablet market is in desperate need of some innovation. Some companies are opting for odd add-ins such as projectors. LG’s approach with the G Pad II 10.1 seems to be more subtle, but useful, owing to its bigger battery that should blow away the competition's endurance numbers. At IFA in Berlin, Germany, I got a chance to hands-on with LG’s latest tablet. It didn't rock my world in terms of design, but this Qualcomm Snapdragon 800-equipped tablet with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage was a solid device.

With a 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution on its 10.1-inch screen, the LG Pad doesn’t have the super pixel-dense display of a Galaxy Tab S2. Measuring 10 x 6.3 x 0.3 inches and weighing 17.2 ounces, it's not particularly slim or light. Even its bezels, which LG says is the slimmest out of any of the G Pad II’s similarly-sized competition doesn't particularly wow, which could also be said of its attractive, but not outstanding, metallic bronze paint job.

But what the G Pad does have is a massive 7400mAh battery, which should give it some truly impressive battery life. Last year’s G Pad had a slightly larger 8000mAh battery, which resulted in a chart-topping 13 hours and 55 minutes of battery life, and with increases in energy efficiency coming from Android 5.1, I’d expect this new G Pad to repeat with another class-leading time for battery life.

You also get a handy microSD slot to supplement the 16GB of onboard memory, and Microsoft Office pre-installed for when you want to get some work done in a pinch. There’s also a 5-megapixel camera in the back the back and a 2MP cam up front, so pictures should look ok, if not super sharp.

Unfortunately, without any word on pricing, we’ll have to wait to see how the cost figures into the G Pad II 10.1’s overall value. But, assuming it eventually sports a budget-friendly price, the battery life alone could be enough to recommend it. We'll have to wait until we get it in the lab to be sure.