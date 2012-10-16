Is $299 Too Much For Samsung's Galaxy Note II?

If you're eagerly awaiting the launch of Samsung's massive 5.5-inch Galaxy Note II, you won't need to bite your nails for much longer: today, Sprint announced that the phablet will pop up on its shelves in just over a week, on October 25th, for $299.99 with a two-year contract.

Sprint noted in its press release that the Galaxy Note II marks a number of firsts for the carrier: it's the first Sprint phone to offer Android Jelly Bean, a 5-plus-inch display, or a quad-core processor. Those powerful features, combined with the Galaxy Note II's unique app multiview capabilities and improved S Pen performance, add up to an impressive (if large) package that easily earned our Editors' Choice award in a recent review.

[MORE: Samsung Galaxy Note II Full Review]

Sprint may be the only carrier to include unlimited 4G LTE along with the Galaxy Note II, but it won't be the only carrier offering the phablet. Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile will jump onboard the Galaxy Note II's plus-sized bandwagon over the next month, with further availability announcements likely to arrive at Samsung's October 24th press event.

The $300 price point left us pondering, however. Is the Galaxy Note II worth $299.99, or put another way, $100 more than the iPhone 5 and $200 more than the Droid Razr M, two other recent Editors' Choice award winners? Tell us what you think in the poll below.

