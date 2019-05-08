How to Automatically Lock Your Windows 10 PC with Dynamic Lock

One of the new features in April’s release of the Windows 10 Creators Update was Dynamic Lock. For those that work in a public space, or perhaps those with roommates, Dynamic Lock pairs with your phone and locks down your computer when you leave it unattended.

1. On your PC, click the gear icon in the Start Menu and select settings.

2. Click Devices.

3. After ensuring Bluetooth is first toggled on, click the + button for Add Bluetooth or other device.

4. Click the Bluetooth icon.

5. Click the appropriate device, and then wait for the PC and mobile phone to pair. You may have to accept a prompt or two to complete the pairing process, depending your phone.

6. Click the back button in the Settings menu and select Accounts.

7. Select Sign-in options from the left panel.

8. Scroll down to Dynamic Lock, and check the box for Allow Windows to detect when you’re away and automatically lock the device.

