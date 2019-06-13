Better Than Prime Day: 10-inch iPad Pro Now $250 Off

We're big fans of Apple's oversized iPad Pros, and while we expect to see some excellent iPad deals on Amazon Prime Day, Walmart is tempting us with an early sale of its own.

The retail giant is currently taking from $175 to $250 off Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro. That's the best sale we've ever seen for Apple's 10.5-inch tablet. The deals include:

To be fair, Amazon frequently discounts Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro, but it's never offered prices this low. Moreover, Amazon is currently out of stock of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. (They only have the 256GB model at $749, which is only $50 off).

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro packs a 10.5-inch Retina display (2224 x 1668) with 120Hz refresh rate, six-core A10X Fusion chip, 4GB of onboard RAM, 12MP camera with 4K video capture, 7MP FaceTime camera, and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It also offers Apple Pencil support.

More importantly, the Editor's Choice 10.5-inch iPad Pro lasted 13 hours and 55 minutes in our battery test. Sure, it doesn't sport the stylish, barely-there bezels of the new iPad Pros, but the base 10.5-inch model costs $270 less than the base 11-inch iPad Pro. That's a nice chunk of change we don't mind keeping in our pocket.