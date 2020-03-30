The best cheap iPad deals and sales for April 2020

Apple iPads are among the best tablets around and a tough act to beat. Although their price tag leans toward to the expensive side, a solid iPad deal can lessen the blow to your bank account.

Retailers are offering some of the best iPad deals this month among their many tablet deals. On any given day of the week they'll have one — if not more — iPad deals available. Depending on the iPad you're looking for, you can expect to save from $15 to $250. Naturally, the higher-capacity iPad Pros see the biggest discounts.

So if you're looking for the best deals on Apple iPads, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up the best iPad deals you can right now.

Best Apple iPad Pro 2020 deals

Mouse support and LiDAR scanner

Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Weight: 1.04 lbs. | Screen Size: 11.-inches | Resolution: 2388 x 1668 at 264 ppi | CPU: A12Z Bionic w/ M12 | Rear Camera: 10MP/12/MP | Front Camera: 7MP | Features: Trackpad support** | Battery: Up to 10 hours

Fast A12Z Bionic performance

iPadOS's new and improved cursor control

Magic Keyboard support

Short charging cable

No portrait or Night mode on primary cameras



The iPad Pro 2020 offers blazing speed, long battery life and (finally) mouse support. It sports a new dual camera system comprised of an ultra-wide lens and a LiDAR scanner for a more responsive AR experience.

In sister site Tom's Guide's iPad Pro 2020 review of the 12.9-inch model, they loved the Apple tablet's fast A12Z Bionic CPU performance and brilliant display. They were also amazed by iPadOS's new and improved cursor support.

It's easy to mistake the 2020 iPad Pro for its predecessor since they're nearly identical. Just about the only thing that separates them design-wise is the square camera bump on the newer model.

Best Apple iPad 10.2-inch Deals

Bigger screen and Smart Keyboard support

Storage: 32GB/128GB | Weight: 1.07 lbs. | Screen Size: 10.2-inches | Resolution: 2160 x 1620 at 264 ppi | CPU: A10 Fusion w/ M10 | Rear Camera: 8MP | Front Camera: 1.2MP | Features: Touch ID** | Battery: Up to 10 hours

Larger screen

Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support

Same A10 CPU as predecessor

Apple's latest tablet, the 10.2-inch iPad supports Apple Pencil (1st gen) which makes it ideal for creators who want to sketch or draw from anywhere. It's also the first of its kind to support Apple's Smart Keyboard for when you want the familiar feeling of a laptop.

Released in late 2019, the iPad 10.2-inch replaces the 6th generation 9.7-inch iPad. Like its predecessor, it packs an A10 Fusion processing chip for Web browsing, streaming and gaming.

The base model 10.2-inch iPad is priced at $329 and hit an all-time price low of $229 ($100 off) over the holidays. Meanwhile, the 128GB model also got a $100 price cut which brought it down to $329 on Cyber Monday.

Best Apple 9.7-inch iPad Deals

Older, but likely to see steeper price cuts

Storage: 32GB/128GB | Weight: 1.03 lbs. | Screen Size: 9.7-inches | Resolution: 2048 x 1536 at 264 ppi | CPU: A10 Fusion w/ M10 | Rear Camera: 8MP | Front Camera: 1.2MP | Features: Touch ID** | Battery: Up to 10 hours

Cheapest iPad you'll find

Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support

Uses old A10 CPU

Since Apple no longer sells it, the replaced 9.7-inch iPad is harder to find nowadays. Powered by the same A10 Fusion chip found in the latest 10.2-inch iPad, it's nearly identical to its larger successor and the 2018 iPad--minus the Smart Keyboard compatibility.

We don't recommend paying more than $229 on this tablet since the newer 10.2-inch iPad gives you the best value, especially when it's on sale for $249 or less.

Best Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air Deals 2019

The perfect iPad for avid iOS gamers

Storage: 64GB/256GB | Weight: 1 lb. | Screen Size: 10.5-inches | Resolution: 2224 x 1668 at 264 ppi | CPU: A12 Bionic w/ M12 | Rear Camera: 8MP | Front Camera: 7MP | Features: Touch ID** | Battery: Up to 10 hours

Thinnest and most powerful iPad

Excellent for iOS gaming

Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support

Pricey for a tablet

The redesigned Apple iPad Air (2019) has everything you look for in an iPad--it's insanely thin and has a beautiful design. With its 10.5-inch screen, it's perfect for gaming, drawing, multitasking, and content streaming.

Its A12 Bionic CPU delivers plenty of speed for photo-editing apps like Procreate and Pixelmator Photos. You can also do more-traditional laptop tasks with it.

Best Apple 7.9-inch iPad Mini Deals

Don't let its small size fool you

Storage: 64GB/256GB | Weight: 0.66 lbs. | Screen Size: 7.9-inches | Resolution: 2048 x 1536 at 326 ppi | CPU: A12 Bionic w/ M12 | Rear Camera: 8MP | Front Camera: 7MP | Features: Touch ID** | Battery: Up to 10 hours

Now sports a powerful A12 Bionic CPU

Now features Apple Pencil support

Outdated design

Don't judge its pint size, the Apple iPad Mini (2019) is the most powerful compact tablet around. It's powered by Apple's new A12 Bionic processor, so gameplay is ultra-smooth on this tablet. In real-world testing, we easily juggled a few apps on screen at once and I enjoyed fluid gameplay in Injustice 2 on this iOS 12 iDevice.

The iPad Mini may be the small, but the tablet's 7.9-inch screen delivers bright and vivid images. In our lab, we found that the iPad mini's display reproduces an excellent 135 percent of the sRGB color gamut, which is more than the iPad mini 4 (99.8 percent).

Unfortunately, the iPad Mini doesn't go on sale that often and when it does, it only gets a modest discount. The 64GB model hit an all-time price low of $323 ($77 off) in a 24-hour Rakuten flash sale in September 2019. Amazon or Walmart are currently taking $15 off the iPad Mini. If you're after the 256GB model, it's usually $30 off at the aforementioned retailers.

Best Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Deals

Laptop-like power at a premium price

Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Weight: 1.03 lbs. | Screen Size: 11-inches | Resolution: 2388 x 1668 at 264 ppi | CPU: A12X Bionic w/ Neural Engine + M12 | Rear Camera: 12MP | Front Camera: 7MP | Features: Face ID | Battery: Up to 10 hours

Laptop-like power

Apple Pencil (2G) and Smart Keyboard support

Expensive

Could soon be replaced by new model

The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch tablet is engineered with serious power users and professionals in mind. So if you're a creative who works with massive 4K video files or you spend lots of time editing high-resolution JPEGs, this is the tablet you want.

It's powered by Apple's A12X Bionic CPU, which is the A12's big brother. This current-gen chip features four performance cores as well as four high-efficiency cores. It's coupled with a refreshed GPU that delivers double the graphics performance of the A10X processor which lives inside the now discontinued 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Unlike its siblings, the iPad Pro supports Apple Pencil Gen 2 which has new touch gestures like double tapping. It attaches to the side of your iPad for convenient charging. We've seen good deals knock anywhere from $50 off the base model to $250 off the high capacity 512GB/1TB models.

Best Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Deals

Apple's top-tier tablet

Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Weight: 1.39 lbs. | Screen Size: 12.9-inches | Resolution: 2732 x 2048 at 264 ppi | CPU: A12X Bionic w/ Neural Engine + M12 | Rear Camera: 12MP | Front Camera: 7MP | Features: Face ID | Battery: Up to 10 hours

Amazing display

Apple Pencil (2G) and Smart Keyboard support

Base model almost costs the same as a MacBook Air

Could soon be replaced by new model

Finally, Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch is the brand's top tier iPad. It houses the same A12X Bionic CPU that powers the 11-inch iPad Pro. This makes it just as suitable for creative and business professionals who look for laptop level performance in a versatile tablet.

In our lab, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with its A12X Bionic chip scored 17,995 on Geekbench 4's overall performance test. It surpassed the Core-i5 powered Surface Pro 6's (13,025) and the Core i7 Dell XPS 13 (14,180) laptop.

There's not a tablet on the market that can hold a candle to the iPad Pro's performance. If you see $50 off (base model) to $250 off (512GB/1TB models), then it's a deal worth your while.