Best gaming laptops of 2020

Gaming laptops: When its time to save, create the world (or just blast some baddies), accept no substitutes. Thanks to their powerful graphics, gorgeous displays and great audio, gaming laptops provide an immersive entertainment experience in a portable package. Many also offer stylish designs, desktop-quality keyboards and the ability to use high-end VR headsets. Heck, a good gaming laptop can even pull double-duty as a serious work station.

But most of all gaming laptops are great for dedicated gamers with mobile lifestyles or looking to save more space than a desktop could. The gamut ranges from college students hoping to play anywhere on campus to businesspeople who want to play during a train commute. Whatever uses you have planned for your machine, there are a lot of intricacies to mobile PC gaming, so it helps to do your research. But with so many laptops to choose from, things can get pretty complicated.



Here are the best laptops available right now

Check our top picks for best cheap gaming laptops

Our best 2-in-1 laptops page offers powerful versatility

To help you pick your perfect gaming laptop, we've compiled a list of the best gaming laptops, including our top picks from popular brands including Alienware, Acer, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, Dell and more. Over the course of a year, we review over 100 laptops covering every price point and use case. Whether you’re looking for a a badass gaming system with all the bells and whistles, a good mid-tier laptop that can play games at solid frame rates or an inexpensive gaming system that can play most titles, we can help you find your ideal gaming laptop.

But in order to make our best gaming laptops list, the system needs to score at least 4 out of 5 stars on our reviews and deliver on the things shoppers care about most. Over the course of our evaluations, we focus on overall and gaming performance. We're also checking for design, keyboard, audio and display quality and especially value.

Here are the best gaming laptops you can buy now.

The best gaming laptops right now

The Alienware m17 R2 is currently our top pick for best gaming laptop. A formidable mixed of power, endurance and design, the m17 is unparalleled. With it's overclockable Core i9 9th Gen Intel processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, it's an undeniable powerhouse on both the multitasking and gaming from. It's even got a lightning-fast SSD. Best of all, it comes in Alienware's stunning new Legend design which is sophisticated and svelte.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has achieved rarifed air as the latest entrant into the 5-star club. And it more than earned the accolades. Powered by one of AMD's Ryzen CPU and an Nvidia RTX GPU, the notebook delivers formidable results on the gaming and multitasking front. But the laptop's claim to fame is its impressive endurance. With 11 hours of battery life, it’s the longest-lasting gaming laptop ever.

Budget-conscious gamers will want to take a closer look at the Dell G3 15. The redesigned gaming laptop gives a strong performance with its 9th Gen Core i5 CPU and GTX 1650 GPU backed by the full power of the Alienware Command Center. It's also got a great battery life and a slew of ports. Best of all, its starting price is under $1,000.

See our picks for best gaming laptops below.

Thanks to its powerful performance and slim chassis, the Alienware m17 R2 is our overall best gaming laptop.

The best gaming laptop overall offers big power in slim, redesigned chassis

CPU: Intel Core i9-9980HK | GPU: Nvidia RTX /2080 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch display (1080p) | Weight: 5.7 pounds

Lightweight, captivating design

Powerful gaming and overall performance

Above-average battery life

Comfortable keyboard

Expensive

Alienware put a whole lotta laptop into a relatively slim, lightweight package. But if you want the very best power and performance, the Alienware m17 is the clear choice. It's got everything you want in top-tier gaming laptop with a potent team up of visuals, power and endurance. It's a bit pricy, but this laptop is worth the investment.

The Alienware m17 R2 packs impressive raw gaming performance and a big honkin' 17-inch screen into its new Legend design that's both sexy and intergalactic. Armed with an overclockable Core i9 processor and RTX GPU its perfect for fragging your enemies in virtual reality or watching movies with friends. A revamped cooling system sports quieter fans and a cooler gaming experience. Factor in the integrated eye-tracking technology and stunning display and you've got a certified powerhouse. Which is why it's our best gaming laptop overall.

See our full Alienware m17 R2 review.

The Dell G3 15 is the best gaming laptop you can get on a budget. (Image credit: Future)

2. Dell G3 15

An inexpensive gaming laptop with excellent performance and battery life

CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 17.3 inches, 1080p | Weight: 5.4 pounds

Strong overall performance and graphics

Good battery life

Great gaming software

Dull display

Dell's cheapest gaming laptop is back and better than ever. The G3 15 offers strong performance with its 9th Gen Core i5 CPU and GTX 1650 GPU backed by the full power of the Alienware Command Center –– all for under $1,000. Combine that with great battery life, with plenty of ports and a relatively comfortable and you have a badass gaming machine. However, the G3's affordable price does come at the cost of a relatively dull 15.6-inch display. Still, the G3 15 is one of the best gaming laptops you can get at its price point.

See our full Dell G3 15 review.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is our longest-lasting gaming laptops with over 11 hours of battery life. (Image credit: Future)

3. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Unmatched endurance for a gaming laptop

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB SSD | Display: 14 inches, 1080p | Weight: 3.5 pounds

Killer AMD and Nvidia performance

Longest-lasting gaming laptop ever

Lightning fast SSD

No webcam

Poor keyboard lighting

We never thought we'd see the day when a gaming laptop delivered longer battery life than a traditional notebook. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is ushering in a new era of gaming laptops –– one where AMD is a major player. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, the ROG Zephyrus emerged as a force to be reckoned with on many of our performance benchmarks. And paired with an Nvidia RTX 2060 Max-Q graphic chip, it's no slouch in the actual gaming department either.

But as great as those specs are, the Zephyrus G14 main claim to fame is its battery life. The gaming laptop lasted over 11 hours on our battery test, the longest ever. A pretty display with a 120Hz refresh rate, comfortable keyboard and excellent audio are just icing on an already fully stacked cake.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Lenovo Legion Y545

A great gaming laptop on a budget

CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Display: 15.6 inches, 1080p | Weight: 5.3 pounds

Elegant, understated design

Great gaming and overall performance

Comfortable keyboard

Below-average battery life

Runs hot when gaming

The Lenovo Legion Y545 is an entry-level gaming laptop that under promises and over-delivers. The laptop’s discrete Nvidia graphics chip serves up a surprising amount of power, with above-average results. And when you’re not gaming, the laptop’s Core i7 processor is more than capable of allowing you to create spreadsheets, do some light video-editing and, of course, watch some movies on that beautiful 1080p display.

With its industrial design accentuated by clean, attractive lines, the Lenovo Legion Y545 presents a nice contrast to many of its flashier counterparts. It's great for gamers looking to eschew all the bells, whistles, pomp and circumstance. And if you're need them, the Y545 has enough ports to support a nice fleet of peripherals. If you’re looking to game on a budget without sacrificing too much performance, the Lenovo Legion Y545 is a great choice.

Read our full Lenovo Legion Y545 review.

Large, in charge and fully upgradable, the Alienware Area-51m is one seriously powerful gaming laptop.

A powerful behemoth that's fully upgradable

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2080 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch display (1080p, G-Sync) | Weight: 8.5 pounds

Stunning space station aesthetic

Excellent graphics and overall performance

All major components upgradable

Exorbitantly expensive

Meet the most powerful gaming laptop we've ever tested. The Alienware Area 51m's stunning, one-of-a-kind design houses a desktop-grade Intel Core i9 CPU and a full Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU, allowing it to tear through demanding games without breaking a sweat while supporting every possible high-powered feature -- including ray tracing -- a technology designed to bring gamers ever closer to photorealism. In short, this gaming laptop is a certifiable beast.

Better yet, the Area 51m's arresting magnesium alloy chassis is fully future-proof, allowing you to swap out key components such as the GPU and CPU to keep the system fresh over time. That's right, you can fully upgrade this bad boy. Factor in a stunning 1080p G-Sync display, customizable RGB lighting, a seriously comfortable and booming front-firing speakers, and you've got the ultimate battlestation for gamers willing to splurge in pursuit of sheer power.

See our full Alienware Area 51m review.

Is it a laptop? Is it a desktop? The Asus ROG Mothership lies somewhere in between making it one of the most innovative gaming laptops.

Not a gaming laptop, not a desktop, something entirely new

CPU: Intel Core i9-9980HK | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2080 | RAM: 64GB | Storage: Dual 512GB SSD | Display: 17.3 inches, 1080p/4K | Weight: 10.5 pounds

Excellent graphics and overall performance

Discussion-starting design

Stays cool while gaming

Incredibly expensive

Lacks per-key lighting

The Asus ROG Mothership is pleasantly outlandish. A mini all-in-one gaming PC, the ROG Mothership is stretching the very definition of the word "laptop." All the venting and components reside in the display portion of the system, leaving the detachable keyboard to lower like an intergalactic gangplank.You've never seen a gaming laptop like this plain and simple.

Part laptop, part all-in-one PC, the Asus ROG Mothership features a convertible design that allows you to detach the magnetic keyboard for a more comfortable desktop experience. You can also fold the Mothership in a variety of configurations to better suit your lap or desk. Add that versatility to a truly out-of-this-world design with customizable RGB lighting and up to an Intel Core i9 CPU and RTX 2080 graphics, and you have one of the most intriguing (albeit expensive) gaming laptops yet.

See our full Asus ROG Mothership review.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Asus ROG Strix Scar III

A damn near-perfect gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB SSD | Display: 15.6 inches, 1080p | Size: 14.2 x 10.8 x 1 inches | Weight: 4.3 pounds

Strong performance and graphics

Good battery life

Smooth 240-Hz display

No webcam

Thick chassis

It looks like the third time's the charm for Asus. The company is back with the ROG Strix Scar III, and the new version is just as badass as its predecessor. For $1,799, you get a powerful gaming laptop with a RTX 2060 GPU wrapped in a chassis packing a smooth 15.6-inch, 240-Hz panel. In addition, you have a comfortable keyboard and a cool ROG Keystone - a magnetic encrypted key that unlocks custom lighting effects for the laptop as well a piece of storage that's locked on your hard drive. .

The Strix Scar III is quite the impressive gaming laptop, offering strong performance, a 240Hz panel, long battery life, a clicky keyboard and decent speakers. The laptop easily barreled through our battery of tests and even managed to last over 5 hours on our battery test. Overall, the Asus ROG Strix Scar III is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy right now.

Read our Asus ROG Strix Scar III review.

The HP Omen 17 (2019) is a gaming laptop that delivers big performance with a bright, high-refresh panel an at reasonable price. (Image credit: Future)

8. HP Omen 17 (2019)

Powerhouse performance at entry-level prices

CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 | RAM: 16 GB | Storage: 256GB NVMe SSD | Display: 17.3 inches, 1080p | Weight: 7.1 pounds

Strong gaming and CPU performance

Bright 144-Hz display

Decent keyboard

Competitively priced

Thick plastic chassis

Subpar battery life

No per-key lighting

Gaming laptops are having a moment, and HP wants a bigger role. What better way to join the party than by offering a powerful gaming rig at a reasonable price? Enter the Omen 17 a great upper-tier gaming laptop that play nice with your budget. It's also easy on the eyes in spite of its plastic frame and serves up serious performance thanks to its surprisingly powerful specs.

The latest Omen 17 is an improvement over its predecessor in many ways: The laptop was redesigned with a slimmer, more sophisticated chassis; its RTX graphics offer a serious performance boost; and its 1080p, 144-Hz display gets quite bright. You also have HP Omen Command, a software that assists in monitoring system diagnostics as well as set network bandwidth. But what really differentiates the Omen 17 is its competitive price. It's one of the best gaming laptops at this price.

See our full HP Omen 17 (2019) review.

The Acer Predator Triton 500 is slim, but packs a lot of power. Don't sleep on this gaming laptop.

Copious amounts of power in a slim, slick chassis

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060/2080 | RAM: 16/ 32GB | Storage: 512GB/dual 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch 1080p display | Weight: 4.8 pounds

Slim, portable design

Good overall and graphics performance

Seriously-fast file transfer speeds

Dim display

Runs hot with loud fans

Weak audio

Acer Predator Triton 500 impresses with its slim-and-light (4.8 pounds, 0.7 inches) chassis and packs a serious punch with a slew of powerful components, including an 8th Gen Intel processor and one of Nvidia's new RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics. It offers a great mix of graphics and overall power, something you can't get in every gaming laptop. And thanks to the Turbo option, you can squeeze even more power out of the GPU. It comes in handy for some of the more demanding titles available like Doom Eternal.

The 15.6-inch panel is nice and vivid with a passable audio system and a fullsize keyboard with nice, clicky keys. The gaming laptop also sports a SSD with "blink-and-you'll-miss-it? speed. If you want serious power in a nice portable design, the Acer Predator Triton should be at the top of your list.

See our full Acer Predator Triton 500 review.

Large and in charge, the Razer Blade Pro 17 has something for gamers and content creators.

Great for gaming and content creation

CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p display | Weight: 6.1 pounds

Powerful gaming and CPU performance

Sleek, slim chassis

Incredibly fast transfer speeds

Below-average battery life

Expensive

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is an absolute stunner and the epitome of sleek with its 0.8-inch thick black aluminum chassis. No surprise there, as Razer is known for its captivating minimalist aesthetic juxtaposed against its provocative glowing emerald-green logo. Throw in the gorgeous Chroma-backlit keyboard and you've got a device that's equal parts art and machine. It's a serious conversation starter.

But the Blade Pro is more than just a pretty face. It boasts an Intel 9th Gen processor and an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, making for a formidable gaming laptop and content creation system. A pair of lightning-fast SSDs and a surprisingly effective cooling system only sweeten the proposition. The laptop deftly straddles the line between gaming and creative professionals, delivering strong overall and gaming performance and a nice display to get it done.

See our full Razer Blade Pro 17 review.

The MSI GS65 is one of the company's slimmest gaming laptops to date.

Say hello to our skinny friend

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 Max-Q/1070 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch 1080p display | Weight: 4.1 pounds

Great overall and graphics performance

Slim, beautiful design

Impressive battery life

Gets hot while gaming

Say hello to my skinny friend. At a mere 4.1 pounds and 0.7 inches thick, MSI's GS65 Stealth Thin is one of the company's slimmest gaming laptops to date. The laptop features Intel's 8th gen, six-core Coffee Lake processor, which promises 20 percent more performance than its predecessor. But since this is a gaming laptop at its core, MSI squeezed an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q GPU into that slim frame.

Some gamers don't want a system that doesn't light up like a techie disco ball. They're looking for something that performs like a gaming laptop but looks like a business notebook. For them, and kidults like me, there's the MSI GS65 Stealth Thin. It's a true jack-of-all-trades system that should be at the top of your list. There is, however, a newer version of the system that features Intel 9th Gen processors and Nvidia RTX graphics.

See our full MSI GS65 Stealth Thin review.

Sporting a new color, the Razer Blade 15 is one of the lightest gaming laptops on the market.

A prettier, stronger, faster gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch 1080p | Weight: 4.7 pounds

Beautiful, head-turning design

Powerful graphics and overall performance

Solid battery life

Dim display

Weak audio

Runs hot when gaming

Starting at $1,599, the Blade is one of the lightest gaming laptops around, delivering strong performance and over 6 hours of battery life. This is also the first system in the Blade line to offer dual storage. And if that's not enough for you, Razer's also offering the notebook in a stunning Mercury White aluminum chassis that's sure to have all eyes on you when you make the winning play.

But where Razer really apes other 15-inch gaming systems is in its size. The 4.7-pound, 14 x 9.3 x 0.7-inch Blade 15 is one the smallest 15-inch gaming systems you can get on the market. But don't sleep on its performance, with an Nvidia RTX graphics card, the Blade 15 is here it comes bearing gifts of ray tracing and artificial intelligence. This gaming laptop is ready to game, video edit, crunch numbers and more at the drop of a hat.

Read our full Razer Blade 15 review.

The Gigabyte Aero 17 is a gaming laptop packed with high-powered goodies. (Image credit: Future)

13. Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR

Gaming never looked better on this OLED display

CPU: Intel Core i9-9980HK | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q | RAM: 16 GB | Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch 1080p/4K | Weight: 5.8 pounds

Sleek aluminum design

Bright, 4K display

Strong overall performance

Bottom-bezel webcam

Graphics slightly behind competition

Gigabyte's Aero 17 HDR is a beast of a gaming laptop. This baby has all the high-end specs, including a gorgeous 17.3-inch, 4K HDR display, a super-comfortable keyboard, solid battery life and strong overall performance, all packed into a sleek design. It also features software called Gaming+ and Professional+ that optimizes your performance with help from Microsoft's Azure AI. Overall, the Aero 17 HDR makes for a great gaming laptop, impressing with its display and battery life.

Aside from the performance, the 17.3-inch, 4K display is one of favorite features about the Aero 17 HDR. This panel, without a doubt is kick-ass. It's crazy bright and colorful and really lives up to that "HDR" label. Forget about needing a gaming monitor for this beast. The system's battery life, which lasted over 5 hours is also a crowd pleaser.

See our full Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR review.

New silver design, same gaggle of high-powered specs, the MSI GT76 Titan is a beast of a gaming laptop. (Image credit: Future)

14. MSI GT76 Titan

Stunning good looks, kitchen-sink specs, budget-busting price

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2080 | RAM: 64 GB | Storage: dual 512GB NVMe PCIe SSDs/ a 1TB HDD | Display: 17.3-inch, 4K | Weight: 9.9 pounds

Attractive design

Excellent graphics and overall performance

Bright, colorful 4K panel

Comfortable keyboard

Expensive

Ditching the tired black-and-red gamer aesthetic, the MSI GT76 Titan is stepping out in all its silver, foxy glory. The new look is nothing short of stunning, and when paired with MSI's custom of employing the most powerful components available, the Titan is a force to be reckoned with, performance-wise and financially. This laptop has just about everything, including an Intel desktop processor and a full Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU, which means it's plenty powerful for gaming and productivity.

The GT76 is mixing old and new in a great way. The new is the lovely new silver design that's Camelot-meets-the-racetrack. It's a bold departure from the tired gamer motif. The old is the company's kitchen-sink approach to gaming laptops which never fails to disappoint. As expected with its hefty price tag, this laptop has just about everything, which is why its one of our favorite desktop replacement gaming laptops.

See our full MSI GT76 Titan review.

The HP Omen 15 is a great mid-tier gaming laptop. (Image credit: Future)

15. HP Omen 15

Affordable gaming with great performance

CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2080 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p | Weight: 5.4 pounds

Great overall and gaming performance

Affordable

Bright, vivid display

Speedy SSD

Below-average battery life

Mushy keyboard

Sometimes, less is more, especially if the alternative would put a serious hurting on your wallet. In a genre that is typically feast or famine, HP found a way to make a gaming laptop that's relatively affordable, without making too many sacrifices. The Omen 15 provides a sizable wallop whether you're gaming or working on a report. It's ideal for work or play.

The HP Omen 15 is a great mid-tier gaming laptop. You get a system that packs a punch on both the gaming and overall performance. Not only can the Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU play AAA titles, but it can also play them well, and the display and audio ain't too shabby, either. If you're looking for an affordable gaming laptop that doesn't cut too many corners, the HP Omen is for you.

See our full HP Omen 15 (2019) review.

Why trust Laptop Mag

Laptop Mag has been testing and reviewing laptops for over two decades. We test over 150 different models per year, subjecting each system to a series of rigorous benchmarks that provides a complete picture of performance, battery life and usability.

Our expert reviewers also use each product to see how it looks and feels in everyday situations. Because we see so many different notebooks, we can compare each to its direct competitors and give you an idea of how it stacks up to the average laptop in its price band.

How we test laptops

When we bring a laptop into our laboratory, our goal is to see how it would work if you brought it into your home or office. While we use a number of industry standard benchmarks such as Geekbench and 3DMark, we focus heavily on real-world tests that we have developed in-house.

To test endurance, the Laptop Mag Battery test surfs the web at 150 nits of brightness until the system runs out of juice. To judge pure processing power, we use a giant spreadsheet macro that matches 65,000 names with their addresses, a video transcoder that converts a 4K video to 1080p and the Geekbench 4 synthetic test. We measure graphics prowess with both 3DMark Ice Storm / Fire Strike and a series of actual game titles.

We use a colorimeter to measure screen brightness and color gamut while other instruments help us determine a laptop's key travel and ambient heat. See this page on How We Test Laptops for more details on our benchmarking procedures.

How to find the right laptop

When shopping for a gaming laptop, there's a lot to consider. To help you choose a system, here are five key points to keep in mind when choosing a system.

Budget: What you get for the money.

You can find good inexpensive gaming laptops for under $1,000. However, more powerful mainstream gaming laptops are often priced between $1,500-$2,000. Premium systems typically cost more than $2,000 and come stacked with a host of high-powered goodies such as high-powered specs and tricked-out software.

Screen Size: 15 inches is the go-to

It's very rare that you'll find a 13 or 14-inch gaming laptops nowadays as smaller bezels and lighter frames have paved the way for seriously thin-and-light gaming laptops. That means the days of chunky 15.6-inch laptops putting a strain on your back are over (almost).

From there, you have the 17.3-inch desktop replacements that like their smaller counterparts are becoming super svelte. But there are still the big behemoths that don't skimp on the specs. However, weighing upwards of 8 pounds, those big boys are made for your home gaming station.

Intel or AMD?

A couple of years ago, the answer to this question would have been undoubtedly Intel. But AMD has made a furious comeback with its new Ryzen CPUs, which are delivering great overall performance. Thanks to the architecture in the new Ryzen chips, they're super power efficient without sacrificing productivity.

Not to be outdone, Intel's 10th Gen chips are nothing to sneeze at. The company has its 10th Gen Intel Comet Lake H-series chips. The 14-nanometer chips are extremely powerful and if you go for an HK CPU, you can overclock it to squeeze out even more performance.

Battery Life: At least 4.5 hours

Unless it's plugged in, gaming laptop battery tends to be very short, especially when gaming. However, gaming laptop battery life has gotten increasing longer over the years. So much so, that anything under 4.5 hours is considered below average. But we've just reviewed our first gaming laptop that's lasted into the double digits. With results like that, we expect gaming laptops will match their non-gaming counterparts sooner than later. Our most power efficient gaming laptop ran over 11 hours and sits on our longest-lasting laptops page.

Specs: 1080p / Core i5 / 16GB Are Best Bets

You can spend a lot of time delving into specs, but here are the key components to think about. If you just want really good mainstream performance, go for a Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1080p screen.