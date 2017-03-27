Amazon Kindle Sale: Voyage Hits Lowest Price Ever

Amazon is out to prove that it pays to be a Prime member. The Seattle-based giant has slashed the price of four of its best-selling Kindle e-readers with discounts as deep as $50. Last month, Amazon discounted the same set of Kindles by only $20, but this sale results in far better prices with discounts that range from $30 to $50.
The Kindle Voyage is particularly noteworthy because at $149.99, it's at its lowest price it's ever been.
There is a small catch, however. The discounts are only valid if you're a Prime member. This isn't the first time Amazon has required Prime membership for its special pricing, but it's a reminder of the many perks Amazon's membership offers.
- Kindle E-Reader 6-inch for $49.99 ($30 off)
- Kindle for Kids Bundle for $69.99 ($30 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader 6-inch for $89.99 ($30 off)
- Kindle Voyage E-Reader 6-inch for $149.99 ($50 off)
Although they're all currently out of stock, Amazon is also discounting its Kindle bundles.
- Kindle Essentials Bundle ($45 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle ($50 off)
- Kindle Voyage Essentials Bundle ($75 off)
Amazon's sale is valid through Monday, April 3.