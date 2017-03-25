The Most Stylish Laptop Bags for Men

Men don’t get a ton of opportunity to show their style when heading to the office. Blue suit or gray suit? Oh, the excitement! And there’s only so much you can do with your choice of tie. But a stylish laptop bag can say a lot about you. These bags are functional and they all look great, whether your budget is “Steaks are on me!” or you’re brown-bagging it.

Oxford Fabric Portable Laptop Bag from Rawboe

Available in nine colors, the Rawboe Oxford Fabric Laptop Bag is a fun bag with a really fun price. The laptop compartment has bubble-pad walls and soft polyester for extra protection. The shoulder strap is adjustable and removable, and there’s a Velco front pocket for organizing your essentials. The top zipper pulls can be locked together for security, and there’s a strap on the back for sliding the bag onto a luggage handle.

Pimlico Wilton Top-Load Briefcase from Knomo

The Pimlico Wilton Top-Load Briefcase from Knomo has great Knomo features without a huge price tag. Its padded laptop compartment can hold a 15.6-inch computer, and it comes with a unique “If Lost” ID tag sewn inside that will help Knomo get your bag back to you if lost. The outside is made from polyurethane-backed water-repellent nylon twill to keep your laptop dry, and the outside zipper pockets will give you quick access to the items you need most frequently.

Aerio Messenger Bag from Moshi

The Moshi Aerio Messenger Bag is looking out for your comfort. It’s made of ultra-lightweight materials, and has a proprietary ViscoStrap to help alleviate shoulder strain. The padded laptop compartment can fit a 15-inch laptop, plus has room for an iPad, camera, or whatever electronics you need to fit into the main compartment. The outside is water repellent to make this bag great for all weather conditions, and there’s even a rear trolley strap so that you can attach the Aerio to rolling luggage.

Leather Cow Polish Gusset Backpack from Kenneth Cole

With an exterior made from soft Cow Polish Nappa leather, the Kenneth Cole Slim Single Gusset Computer Backpack can fit a 13-inch laptop plus accessories. The front flap closes with a magnet so that you don’t have to fumble, and under the flap is a full-length zipper pocket for the things you need the most access to. The backpack straps are padded and adjustable.

Metropolitan Calf Leather Laptop Bag from Coach

This Coach laptop bag is made from hand-burnished sport calf leather to give it a vintage look and feel. The flap has a magnetic closure, and under the flap there’s a big zipper pocket. Inside there’s a large laptop pocket on one side, and various smaller pockets to help you stay organized on the other. It's available in three colors, all with an interior fabric lining, and a detachable shoulder strap.

Classic Bungo Expandable Messenger Bag from Knomo

The full-grain leather Knomo Classic Bungo Expandable Messenger Bag has a fabric lining and can be expanded by 3 inches to pack even more inside. The main compartment has a padded laptop section for a 15.6-inch laptop, plus an RFID pocket for keeping your info safe. It comes with a detachable d-ring key chain, adjustable shoulder strap and a slide pocket in the back for slipping this bag onto a suitcase handle.

Tarp Single Compartment Computer Backpack from Kenneth Cole

The roomy Kenneth Cole Single Compartment Computer Backpack has a top-load design like a backpack, but also has a handle to carry it like a briefcase. The dark blue interior has a padded pocket for a 13-inch laptop or tablet, plus smaller pockets for phone, pens, and cards. The black exterior is made out of coated canvas, and has a couple of outside pockets for extra storage.

London Unisex Thames Harpsden Backpack from Knomo

The unfussy and inexpensive Knomo London Unisex Thames Harpsden Backpack gives you padded space for a 14” laptop plus lots of room inside the main compartment for gym clothes or a jacket. The outside is made from nylon that’s backed with water-resistant polyurethane to keep the insides dry. The shoulder straps are padded, and there’s also a chest harness to help distribute the weight. If your bag should ever get separated from you, the MYKNOMO ID tag sewn inside will help the bag find its way back to you.

Mason Leather Slim Brief from Jack Spade

The Jack Spade Mason Leather Slim Brief is made out of pebble-embossed waxed leather with die-cast hardware. The cobalt-lined interior has a computer divider and can fit a 15-inch laptop. There’s also a rain flap to help keep your laptop protected. Can be carried by the tea-stained leather handles or the removable, adjustable shoulder strap.

Walker Pack from Timbuk2

Fool yourself into thinking you’re going on a hike with the stylish Timbuk2 Walker Pack. This laptop backpack is made out of waxed canvas with leather trim, giving it a unique look. Inside there’s a padded pocket for a 15-inch computer and smaller pockets for pens and phones, and outside there’s a side pocket for an umbrella or water bottle. Available in three colors.

Leather Satchel Briefcase from Kattee

The Kattee Leather Satchel Briefcase is made from crazy-horse leather, the same cow leather often used to make saddles, so it has a sturdy, worn look accented by antique brass hardware. The flap closes with push-button closures hidden under buckle straps, and there’s a removable shoulder strap that can be stored in the back zipper pocket (which is also perfect for a tablet if you’re not using it to store the strap). The inside has a big pocket for a 16-inch laptop and smaller pockets for organizing accessories.

Venture Backpack from This is Ground

This expensive-looking This Is Ground Venture Backpack has a price tag to match, but you’re worth it. It includes a built-in tracker from Tile, so that you’ll always know where your backpack is. You can even add on a Wi-Fi transmitter from Karma to this TSA-approved bag, so that you and your laptop are always ready to work wherever you are. The laptop pocket in the large version of the backpack can hold up to a 15-inch notebook. Every detail has been thought out, including a microfiber lining to keep your tablet clean, a padded back, and lots of flexible space. The Venture comes in six gorgeous vegetable-tanned Italian leather colors.

Mod Laptop 3 from This is Ground

This is Ground’s Mod Laptop 3 Bag is an organizer’s dream. With lots of pockets (11 total!), loops, and snaps for your accessories and an open-flat design, you’ll never have to search through a dark, disorganized bag again. The largest size holds a 15inch laptop in a special microfiber-lined pocket, and the leather strap hides away in the back of the case if you want to use the handles instead. The outside is made of Tuscan vegetable-tanned leather, and inside is a Tile tracker so that you’ll always know where your Mod is. It’s available in five luscious leather colors, and you can even add a monogram.

Suede Convertible Brief from Brooks Brothers

The Brooks Brothers Suede Convertible Brief/Messenger Bag is made of soft tan suede with darker leather accents. Inside there are two pockets for stowing a phone and other essentials, and a padded laptop pocket with a zipper closure. The adjustable strap is removable, and the flap closes with unique antique brass dog leash closures and D rings.

Arcus Backpack from Moshi

The Moshi Arcus Backpack has an ingenious crush-resistant compartment for more delicate items like big headphones or a camera, as well as a full-length compartment that can fit a 15-inch laptop, a tablet and a smartphone in separate shock-absorbing pockets. On the outside, there’s an elastic pocket for an umbrella or water bottle, and two hidden pockets against your body to keep important items safe. The straps and back are ventilated, and there’s a sternum strap to help distribute heavy loads. A side-loading panel helps you get to items in the bottom without unpacking the whole bag.