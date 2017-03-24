Razer's 4K Ultrabook Gets its First Major Price Cut

From its 4K touchscreen to its generous 512GB SSD, the Razer Blade Stealth was designed to do one thing: Crush any tasks you throw its way. But at a price of $1,599, there's a chance that also includes crushing your budget.

Fortunately, Amazon is offering consumers some respite. For a limited time, you can get the top-of-the-line Razer Blade Stealth for $1,449.99. That's $150 cheaper than the laptop has been all year and its first significant price cut.

The Razer Blade Stealth is one of the most attractive and powerful ultrabooks on the market. The 2.8-pound system has a diminutive frame, but still crams in all of the necessary ports from a a full-size HDMI port to a USB Type-C port.

In terms of hardware, this configuration doesn't hold back. You get a 12.5-inch touchscreen display with 3840 x 2160 resolution, 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

It's worth noting that despite the high-end hardware, the Razer Blade Stealth isn't a gamer's laptop. If you want to play the latest titles in all their glory, you'll need to invest in the Razer Core, a $499.99 external graphics enclosure that supports a variety of graphics cards.

Otherwise, if you want a slim, powerful ultrabook that packs significantly more horsepower than your run-of-the-mill laptop, the Razer Blade Stealth won't disappoint.