How to Add a URL field to Your Windows 10 Taskbar

The Windows 10 Taskbar already allows you to pin your favorite websites, but navigating to a specific one is hit or miss with Cortana. If you want to skip the frustration, there’s an easy tweak that allows you to add your own URL field, thus giving you the ability to navigate to any website without needing to open a browser first.
1. Right click on the Taskbar and unlock it by clicking the Lock the taskbar option. If this option isn’t checked, you can skip this step. It should come checked by default, though.
2. Right click once more and click Toolbars > Address.
3. Now, you have a URL field in the bottom right of your Taskbar. To use it, simply type in a URL and press enter. Windows will open the link in your default browser.
4. To get rid of it, simply work in reverse order and repeat steps 2 and 1.
If you're looking to keep a website one click away from your desktop, check out our walkthrough for how to create website shortcuts on your desktop with Chrome.
