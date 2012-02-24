Acer Unveils Liquid Glow and CloudMobile Smartphones

Just in time for Mobile World Congress, Acer has revealed two new Ice Cream Sandwich-powered smartphones -- the Liquid Glow and Acer's new flagship phone, the CloudMobile. Feeling bilingual? Check out the video below (in Italian) of the CloudMobile in action.

According to Pocket-lint, the Liquid Glow runs Ice Cream Sandwich and is powered by a 1-GHz Qualcomm 7227A processor and 512MB of RAM, with 1GB of storage capacity. The phone features a 3.7-inch 800 x 400 WVGA display. Its 5-megapixel camera uses an LED flash and supports panoramic image capture and a touch focus. Owners can expect NFC support in the form of Android Beam, a file sharing app native to Ice Cream Sandwich. The Acer Liquid Glow measures 4.6 x 2.3 x 0.45 inches and weights 4.4 ounces, and will be available in Sakura Pink, Alpine White and Cat's-eye black.

Fewer details are available about the CloudMobile, which has been described as Acer's flagship smartphone. The CloudMobile apparently runs on Android 4.0, and boasts a 4.3-inch 1280 x 720 display, Dolby Mobile audio, and a svelte chassis less than 10 millimeters thick. According to Acer, the CloudMobile is the first phone to utilize Acer's proprietary AcerCloud technology, which allows for "seamless document management." Engadget writes that the CloudMobile is powered by a 1.5-GHz dual-core processor (the manufacturer wasn't specified).

Acer demonstrated the CloudMobile at a press event in Milan, Italy. The folks at Cellular Magazine attended the event and shot a hands-on video with the device. Fair warning: The video is in Italian.

via Pocket-lint