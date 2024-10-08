Samsung tablets crash to new all-time low prices for Amazon's October Prime Day — here are 6 I recommend

Samsung has a tablet for all occasions. Whether you're looking for a tablet for use as a casual entertainment companion, or you want a tablet that can pull its weight for serious productivity, Samsung has a tablet for you. And now six of those models are on sale for Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day.

The six Samsung tablets highlighted here cover a full spectrum of uses and prices. For example, you can grab the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $199, an all-time low price and a $70 savings over its usual price.

If you want something with a little more power, there's the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (now $322, down from $449) and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ ($427, down from $599) models.

Meanwhile, the former best-in-class Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB drops to $719, down from the usual $880. This model sat at the top of Samsung's lineup until just the Galaxy Tab S10's recent introduction.

Also on sale for a limited time are the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), which includes an S Pen stylus for only $249, and the rugged Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, a deal at $519.

Check our ongoing coverage for more Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, on sale October 8 and 9.

Top 6 Samsung Galaxy Tab deals during October Prime Day

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G: $269 $199 @ Amazon Best price! Save $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G with this Amazon October Prime Big Deals Day sale. This discount bring the A9 Plus to its best price ever based on our price research. While this 2024 tablet lacks the technological power of others in Samsung's lineup, the A9 Plus can deliver a solid experience for light productivity tasks like web browsing and email, and it even supports multi-window display. With Dolby Atmos support and four speakers, this tablet is also suitable for streaming entertainment. This model has 5G connectivity on board, and works with the AT&T network (extra service required). Features: 11-inch TFT LCD (1920 x 1200), 90Hz refresh rate, 480 nits brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot (for adding up to 1TB), 5G (AT&T Network), quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): $399 $249 @ Amazon The 2024 update keeps this venerable tablet in the conversation, primarily because it remains the least expensive Samsung tablet that includes an S Pen stylus. That makes it a great choice for taking notes, in addition to light productivity tasks and streaming entertainment. Features: 10.4-inch TFT LCD (2000 x 1200), 60 Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, Samsung Exynos 1280 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, microSD card slot (for adding up to 1TB), 5G (AT&T Network), Dolby Atmos, S Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: $449 $322 @ Amazon While the "FE" designation once stood for "Fan Edition," now it more connotes that this model is a less pricey version of the full-blown Tab S9. This 2023 tablet packs in the basics and more, with support for Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search. The tablet weighs just 1.15 pounds, making it perfect to take with you while on the go. Like the S6 Lite, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE includes an S Pen stylus. Features: 10.9-inch WUXGA+ (2304x1440) LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable by up to 1TB), IP68 dust and water resistance, S Pen stylus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: $599 $427 @ Amazon Save $172 with this October Prime Day deal on the super-sized Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus. This model ups the display to a generous 12.4 inches, .and it weighs just a smidge more, at 1.28 pounds. It has the same processor as the smaller version, but more RAM. Features: 12.4-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) LCD Display LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable by up to 1TB), IP68 dust and water resistance, S Pen stylus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: $880 $719 @ Amazon Save a cool $161 on this former flagship tablet from Samsung. The 1.1-pound Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 delivers outstanding performance thanks to its stepped up and excellent mix of components. Among the improvements over Samsung's less expensive tablets: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 2K 120HZ OLED screen, and 12GB of system memory. It also has a high capacity, long-lasting 8,400mAH battery. Features: 11-inch 2K (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, IP68 dust and water resistance, S Pen stylus