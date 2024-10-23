Save $300 off the powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra — up to $859 with a trade-in

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a premium tablet option for those looking for an Android productivity and entertainment powerhouse. This model normally sells for $1,199, but right now, you can score the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for $899 at Samsung.

That $300 discount is one of the best savings we've seen on this tablet. As a bonus, Samsung offers a trade-in deal whereby you can get up to $559 towards your purchase, depending on whether you're trading in a PC, mobile phone, or tablet and what device you have to trade in. A Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra, for example, will net you $500 if it's in good condition.

You can find the same $300 discount on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at Best Buy, but your trade-in options are thinner. Best Buy's trade-in credit tops out at $300, so if you have a newer device you want to trade up from, it's better to look at Samsung's trade-in value.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is one of our favorite tablets. In terms of features, it competes well with Apple's iPad Pros. And it beats those tablets on price when you take the $300 savings into account. Note that the $899 deal is on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. If you want 512GB of storage, that model is also $300 off, but it costs an additional $120.

This tablet has a roomy 14.6-inch QHD AMOLED display perfect for productivity, gaming, streaming entertainment, and content creation. It also has a microSD card slot to add up to 1TB of external storage. Plus, the bundled S Pen stylus has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for responsive handwriting and drawing experiences.

Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal