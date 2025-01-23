Not a typo! Amazon has marked down Fire tablets for the whole family — from $65

Amazon has a sale on its Fire tablets, including its Kids tablets. At the same time, none of these models match their Black Friday season pricing, at least two return close to their lowest price.

For example, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is now $94, just $10 more than its lowest price ever. As with all Amazon tablets, the Fire HD 10 runs Amazon's own FireOS, and its design is well-suited for consuming Amazon content and services in addition to using apps available in the Amazon App Store.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids and Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro are on sale for $69 and $139, respectively. Each includes a 2-year replacement warranty and a year of age-appropriate Amazon Kids+ service (new subscribers only).

My favorite is the Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet, which costs $184. That's 20% off the usual $229 price and an excellent deal on a stylus-capable tablet. This is the most competitive Amazon tablet and one of the least expensive options for a tablet you can write on with a stylus. (You can buy the stylus separately for $34.) The Fire Max 11 has a slim and stylish aluminum chassis and a sharp and vivid 11-inch (2 000 x 1200) display.

If you're searching for a tablet now, this Amazon Fire tablet sale lets you buy a tablet with a discount.

Today's best Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $99 now $64 at Amazon The 2024 Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is dropping to $64, within $10 of its lowest-ever price. This compact tablet is easy to hold in one or both hands. It's suitable for browsing, games, and audio. Social media and entertainment on the go. Up to 13-hour battery life. Features: 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) display, hexa-core 2.0 GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera, up to 13-hour battery life

Amazon Fire 7 Kids: was $109 now $69 at Amazon Amazon's smallest child-friendly tablet comes in a durable case with an integrated handle that serves as a stand. It is suitable for kids ages 3 to 7 and includes one year of Amazon Kids+ (new subscribers only) for age-appropriate and ad-free content. Plus, you get Amazon's 2-year "worry-free" warranty to replace the unit if it breaks. Features: 7-inch SD (1024 x 600) display, quad-Core 2.0 GHz, 2 GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 2MP front and rear camera, up to 10 hours battery life, 2-year worry-free guarantee, includes one year of Amazon Kids+ service.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: was $189 now $139 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro targets older kids than the 7-inch model. The content of Amazon Kids+ (included for new subscribers) aims at kids ages 6 to 12. To better suit this maturing age range, the Kids Pro edition offers a slimmer and more refined case that looks less childish than the bumper-style case. Yet it still packs the same 2-year "worry-free" replacement guarantee in case of breakage. Features: 10-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, octa-core 2.0 GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 5MP front and rear camera, up to 13-hour battery life

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $94 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for just $10 more than its lowest price ever. This 2023 Fire HD 10 weighs under 1 pound. Features: 10-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, octa-core 2.0 GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, microSD card slot (expandable up to 1TB), 5MP front camera and rear camera, up to 13-hour battery life