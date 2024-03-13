The cheapest iPad Pro could be hard to find when it launches this month (report)
You should have no problem finding a 12.9-inch iPad Pro though
New iPad Pros with OLED screens are among Apple products expected this month. But unfortunately, if you had your heart set on the smaller (and cheaper) 11-inch iPad Pro, you might need to order as soon as they launch.
According to a recent post from analyst Ross Young shared with paid subscribers on X (via 9to5Mac), production of the upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro currently "looks to be behind" production of the larger 12.9-inch model. Production will certainly ramp up post-launch, but right now, it looks like the cheaper 11-inch iPad Pro might be harder to come by at launch compared to the 12.9-inch model.
New iPad Pros might sell out fast with OLED displays
On top of low production, Apple's upcoming iPad Pros might be in short supply simply as a result of an iPad with an OLED display being in high demand. The vivid colors and rich blacks you'll get with an OLED display are unmatched.
Young says that 11-inch OLED screens are only being produced by Samsung Display right now, while LG Display is currently producing 12.9-inch OLED panels. He went on to say that LG Display will start producing 11-inch OLED panels as well sometime this month, to hopefully help with the lower production numbers of 11-inch iPad Pros.
With the devices already in late production, it's possible that Apple could release its long-awaited OLED iPad Pros in late March or early April. And according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple might not announce the two iPad Pro models at a dedicated event, opting for a more low-key approach instead.
