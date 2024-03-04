The Apple products releasing this month: MacBooks, iPads, and more

Apple is set to release a bevy of products this month, with some reports indicating that some of the expected hardware could be released as early as this week. Among the expected releases are new MacBook Air and iPad Pro models powered by M3 Apple Silicon, new iPad Air M2 devices including a 12.9-inch model, and several new accessories for iPads.

If you're waiting for Apple to announce an upcoming event at which it plans to showcase these devices, don't hold your breath. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is adopting a low-key approach to this spate of releases, leaning heavily on digital marketing through a series of video releases and marketing campaigns.

MacBook Air M3

Apple is keenly tipped to be releasing new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, both of which will feature the cutting-edge power of the M3 Apple Silicon chipset for the first time.

The processor upgrade will no doubt afford the Air lineup even more performance and hopefully an impressive bump in battery life longevity thanks to further refinements in efficiency.

The new MacBook Air models are also likely to feature connectivity upgrades that include Bluetooth 5.3 as well as WiFi 6E support.

iPad Pro (OLED)

Apple is expected to unveil two new iPad Pro models featuring OLED displays and its latest M3 chipset.

Beyond these two highlight features, the latest iPad models are also expected to include design tweaks that see the front camera moved to the 'horizontal' edge of the tablet; a redesigned rear camera array; a new, thinner chassis; and MagSafe wireless charging.

These new iPad Pro models are expected to top off a long-overdue update by breaking tradition and featuring 11-inch and 13-inch form factors.

iPad Air (12.9-inch)

Apple is going large with its iPad Air this year, reportedly bringing the 12.9-inch form factor of its iPad Pro models to its more budget-friendly tablet lineup.

Don't expect much further overlap, however. It's likely that, to keep the Air and Pro iPad lineups distinct from one another, the new 12.9-inch iPad Air will make use of Apple's last-gen M2 chip.

Also launching alongside the new 12.9-inch iPad Air is said to be a much more familiar 10.9-inch model that will also feature the M2 chip as well as the same tweaks in design.

iPad accessories

Rumors have pointed toward a Magic Keyboard refresh for certain iPad models that will deliver a much closer laptop-like experience than before. This new Magic Keyboard is said to feature an aluminum build with a larger MacBook Pro-like trackpad. With Apple reportedly preparing to launch a new Magic Keyboard accessory this month, it's likely we could finally see this product come to light.

Another accessory rumored to feature among Apple's new releases is another new Apple Pencil. Word on what exactly makes this new peripheral different from the rest of the lineup is scarce, however, it could potentially be a fully-featured USB-C version of Apple's popular stylus.